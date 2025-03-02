"Face of the league is paying fines' - NBA fans erupt over Anthony Edwards' $35,000 penalty for throwing ball into stands in Lakers game

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been suspended and fined $35,000 for inappropriate behavior on the court. The Wolves took on the Utah Jazz on Friday night without Edwards and lost 117-116.

Edwards received his 16th technical foul of the season against the LA Lakers on Thursday, resulting in his suspension on Friday. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Ant-Man" was also fined for failing to leave the court in a timely manner and for throwing the ball into the stands at Crypto.com Arena.

Fans on social media have criticized Anthony Edwards over his status as a potential face of the league. Here’s what some fans had to say on X (formerly Twitter):

"Face of the league in paying fines"

"And y’all blaming Jordan for why this guy can’t be the face of the league? 🤣"

Here are other reactions on X:

"Face Heel of the NBA. Gotta have one," one said.

"When you reject being the face of the league," another said.

"This is why he doesn't wanna be the face of the league, so he doesn't get eviscerated after doing stuff like this," another said.

"Antman gotta show good sportsmanship, it’s part of what makes a superstar, can’t be sentimental all the time," another said.

Joe Dumars breaks down Anthony Edwards' suspension

Joe Dumars, the NBA's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, explained on Friday why Anthony Edwards was suspended for the Minnesota Timberwolves' game against the Utah Jazz.

Under NBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended after receiving their 16th technical foul in a season.

"Under NBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game once he receives his 16th technical foul during a regular season," Dumars wrote. "For every two additional technical fouls received during that regular season, the player or coach will be automatically suspended without pay for an additional game."

On Thursday's game, Anthony Edwards was assessed two technical fouls, leading to his ejection in the third quarter.

He is expected to return to Minnesota's lineup on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.

