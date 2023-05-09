Fact Check: Did DeMarcus Cousins receive 2020 NBA Championship ring from Lakers?

Over the past few years, DeMarcus Cousins has bounced around the NBA. He was an All-Star at his peak, but injuries derailed the tail end of his career.

One of the many teams DeMarcus Cousins signed with is the LA Lakers. While he never actually suited up for the team, he did secure a some hardware from their successful season.

In the summer of 2019, Cousins inked a one-year deal to join the Lakers. LA needed frontcourt depth next to Anthony Davis, and the two played great alongside one another during their time with the New Orleans Pelicans. That being said, Cousins tore his ACL during a pick-up game later that summer and missed the entire year.

The 2019-2020 season ended up being one of the most chaotic in league history. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA was forced to halt its season in March. Play later resumed in Disney World inside the bubble.

As everyone knows, LeBron James and Anthony Davis went on to lead the LA Lakers to a title in the bubble. Many players on the roster throughout the year receivied a championship ring, including DeMarcus Cousins.

Many were curious if Cousins got a ring because there was no ring ceremony for him. While appearing as a guest on "FanDuel TV," the former All-Star set the record straight.

DeMarcus Cousins opens up on Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley possible getting rings with the Lakers

At the trade deadline, the LA Lakers made an array of moves to turn their season around. Two of the key names they parted with were Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley.

Before the posteason began, a report came out that the Lakers planned to give every player a ring if they won the championship. Since they were shipped at the deadline, debates ensued on if Westbrook and Beverley deserved them.

When asked about it, DeMarcus Cousins shared his thoughts on traded players getting rings. He feels Westbrook and Beverley are deserving because they helped the team win games and went through the struggle early in the year.

The Lakers entered the playoffs as the seventh seed, but continue to shock everyone. First, they upset the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. They now find themselves up 3-1 in their second-round series against the Golden State Warriors.

It seemed like a wasted discussion at first, but now LA seems like they could make a run at the NBA title. Meaning Westbrook and Beverley might add a ring to their resume similar to the way Cousins did.

