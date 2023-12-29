Fact Check: Did Detroit Pistons hold tryouts amid NBA record losing streak? Viral tweet debunked

The Detroit Pistons lost their 27th consecutive game on Tuesday, an NBA single-season record, when they were beaten 118-112 by the Brooklyn Nets. Detroit’s loss broke a tie with the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers. It’s a record that Pistons coach Monty Williams said nobody wants to be attached to.

After their loss to the Nets, a few posts surfaced that the Pistons are holding tryouts. These rumors quickly became viral due to the intrigue created by Detroit’s embarrassing slump. One such clip showed this:

The video started with an announcement that there was an open tryout with the Detroit Pistons. A man can be seen walking through Little Caesars Arena, Detroit’s home court, before entering the players’ locker room.

Midway through the clip, the man in question joined several others hooping on the Pistons’ floor. An email that supposedly came from the team’s front office was sent to one of the applicants as confirmation for day 2 of the tryouts capped the video. The Pistons logo can be seen in the said letter but the name it was sent to was covered.

The video was well-edited but the Detroit Pistons are not holding tryouts. They are rumored to be looking at possible changes via trades. The clip was unquestionably a shot at the Pistons for their unenviable situation.

The Detroit Pistons almost beat the Boston Celtics and nearly snapped their losing slump

Very few gave the Detroit Pistons a chance against the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Boston held an NBA-best 23-6 record before the said game. They were also unbeaten in 14 straight games in front of their adoring fans.

Detroit, however, refused to be intimate and raced out of the gate. They had the Celtics on their heels and led 66-47 after the first 24 minutes of the game. The crowd at TD Garden looked uneasy as the streak could embarrassingly end in Boston.

Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White led the rally once play resumed. The Celtics outscored the Detroit Pistons 35-16 in the third quarter to even the score 82-82 leading into the final period.

The Pistons did not wilt and battled the star-studded Cs to a standstill and forced overtime. Tatum’s jumper at the buzzer was short by about an inch, giving Detroit another chance to end the slump.

Boston’s experience and composure, however, shone in overtime. Derrick White had 10 of his 23 points in the extra period while Kristaps Porzingis added 10. The 28th consecutive loss by the Pistons is now tied with the Philadelphia 76ers. Philly suffered the same misfortune late in the 2014-15 season and continued in the next 18 games the following campaign.

At this point, Detroit Pistons fans have been openly urging the owners to sell the team. They also likely don’t mind the trolling about open tryouts. The fans are tired of losing and if tryouts would be the route to end the slump, they might even support it.