Fact Check: Did Draymond Green call out Isaiah Stewart for being a 'bad role model'? Examining viral post

Draymond Green appeared to voice his opinion on the conflict surrounding Isaiah Stewart's latest two-game suspension. Stewart, along with Pistons teammates Marcus Sasser and Ron Holland, were ejected from Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after getting into a fight with Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid. Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff was also thrown out of the game.

NBA fans reacted to the news, giving their perspective on the incident. Some advocated for the Pistons, saying that their defiant streak has become an important part of who they are as a team. However, others took shots at some of their players, specifically Stewart, who has a history of getting into spats with opposing players.

A perspective that appeared to come from the Warriors forward also made the rounds online. Green allegedly said that Stewart was a poor choice to emulate one's game after.

"Every time I watch that guy, he's always getting into trouble," Green allegedly said. "Not a good role model for the league."

However, this "quote" from Green is fake. The account that posted the graphic, Box Score PH, is known for fabricating posts on their pages. Along with NBA Centel, they are focused on making jokes around the news in the NBA, exaggerating reactions to the major events as they happen in the league.

While Green has shared his perspective on many debates in the NBA world recently, he has yet to comment on Stewart's suspension or the fight between the Pistons and Timberwolves on Sunday.

Draymond Green and Isaiah Stewart fill the same niche role for their teams

While Draymond Green is one of the more unique defenders that the NBA has ever seen, arguably his biggest contribution to the Golden State Warriors dynasty has been his attitude and fiery personality. He has been unafraid to talk trash or carry himself with ultimate confidence, regardless of the situation. Thanks to him, the Warriors had the gritty streak they needed to win championships.

Throughout his five years in the NBA, Isaiah Stewart has developed into one of the Detroit Pistons' emotional leaders, as well as their defensive anchor off the bench. He is well known for going after LA Lakers forward LeBron James after a hard foul in a game in 2021. Sunday's altercation with the Timberwolves is the latest addition to Stewart's history of conflict in the league.

Every team needs a player who is unafraid to get down and dirty when games get physical, and Stewart seems to fill that role for the Detroit Pistons. Green grew into the defensive leader for the Warriors and helped propel them to titles. Despite the two-game suspension he was handed, Stewart might just inspire a deep playoff run for the Pistons.

