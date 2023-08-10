Fact check: Did James Harden really say that he was taking an offensive hiatus for 2 years? Finding out the truth about the viral rumors

James Harden hasn’t been the same offensive juggernaut that once terrorized opponents at one point in his career. Houston Rockets Harden seems to be a thing of the past.

Buttcrack Sports, a site that is fond of trolling athletes, particularly NBA players, came out with another shot at the former MVP. The post contained words that were supposed to have come from “The Beard:”

“I’ve been fatigued for years now. Took an offensive hiatus the past two years to rest. Y’all will see the next real Harden next season.”

James Harden didn’t give the quote. He has been trolled due to his sometimes lethargic performances, particularly in the playoffs. Last season’s anemic show against the Boston Celtics, especially in Games 6 and 7 were perfect examples.

After helping the 76ers to a 3-2 series lead, Harden all but disappeared in the last two close-out games. “The Beard” had a total of 22 points, 16 assists, 13 rebounds and five steals during that stretch. Harden hit a ghastly 7-27, including 1-11 from deep.

Since forcing a trade to the Brooklyn Nets in January 2021, James Harden’s scoring has gone down. During his last three full seasons in Houston, he averaged 33.7 points, 7.9 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

In 80 games with the Nets, “The Beard” averaged 23.4 PPG, 10.5 APG, 8.2 RPG and 1.3 SPG. He shot 44.0% from the field, including 34.8% from deep. A big reason for the drop in scoring was his role. He was no longer the primary bucket-getter in Brooklyn. That role went to Kevin Durant and at times to Kyrie Irving.

In 79 games with the Philadelphia 76ers, the trend has continued. James Harden has averaged 21.0 PPG, 10.6 APG, 6.4 RPG and 1.2 SPG. He is still an efficient playmaker but when he’s called to carry the scoring load, it seems like he’s no longer capable of doing it.

In Game 1 against the Celtics, he had 45 points to lead the 76ers to a stunning road victory without Joel Embiid. Unfortunately, when the series was at its most crucial, he again lived up to his not-so-famous reputation of disappearing in big games.

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are still playing the waiting game

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey emphasized in an interview that the team is looking to honor James Harden’s trade request. However, the Sixers would just not move him without getting the right return.

There’s a very big chance that the standoff could extend to the start of training camp. Things could become very complicated once it reaches that point. Harden said that he’s ready to be “uncomfortable,” which could mean sitting out or playing through the situation.

James Harden once infamously appeared out of shape in training camp when he wanted to force his way out of the Houston Rockets. A repeat of the same would blow up social media.

The Sixers and the LA Clippers are reportedly going to re-engage in trade talks. When that would be is anybody's guess. Previously, the Clippers were rumored to be unserious about their offer for the 10x All-Star.

Harden and the Sixers are in a standoff. Things might start rolling after the FIBA World Cup ends. It will be interesting to see how things will proceed as next season draws closer.

