Fact Check: Did Jayson Tatum really wear Derrick White’s All-Star campaign t-shirt? Debunking viral tweet

On Thursday night, a photo of Jayson Tatum wearing a "Derrick White All-Star" t-shirt made rounds on social media. Due to the quality of the photo, many are questioning if the attire is real or not.

Despite how real the picture might look, Jayson Tatum was not wearing this Derrick White t-shirt before a game. Fans did some digging and found the original photo. It was from the 2022 NBA Finals when the Celtics star wore a Tiger Woods shirt to the arena.

This post was made by a Celtics fan account, which also indicated that the photo was edited. Over the past few weeks, many have started arguing that White belongs in the All-Star game.

The veteran guard is in the midst of a career year. Through 27 games, he is averaging 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 42.5% from three. Along with his increased offensive production, White is still one of the top defensive guards in the league. Because of his two-way impact, fans want to see him get the recognition he deserves with an All-Star nomination.

Jayson Tatum does it all to keep historic streak going

Jayson Tatum might not have worn the Derrick White All-Star t-shirt in question, but he was in action on Thursday night. The Boston Celtics found themselves matched up against the Detroit Pistons.

Heading into the game, the Pistons had lost 27 straight matchups. This set the record for the longest single-season losing streak in history. In a shocking turn of events, the Pistons had the Celtics on the ropes down the stretch of their matchup.

The game ended up going to overtime, but the Celtics managed to prevail. Thanks to a dominant showing from Tatum, they were able to extend Detroit's streak to 28 games. On top of this, they remained undefeated at home this season (15-0).

Tatum did it all for the Celtics against the Pistons, finishing with a stat line of 31 points, seven rebounds, ten assists and five steals. Despite a rough shooting night (11-for-31), he managed to do enough to get his team over the hump.

The Celtics star isn't known for his passing, but it is an area he's improved in this season. Thursday was the first game this season he notched a double-double with points and assists. It was also the third time in four games that he reached at least seven assists in a game.

Between his production on the floor and the Celtics being one of the top teams in the league, Jayson Tatum finds himself in the middle of the MVP conversation.