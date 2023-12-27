Fact Check: Did Kevin Durant unfollow Devin Booker on Instagram? Closer look amid trade buzz around former 2x NBA Finals MVP

Reports have emerged that Kevin Durant is reportedly unhappy with his situation in Phoenix. The two-time NBA Finals MVP forced the Brooklyn Nets to trade him last season and formed a super team with Devin Booker. Bradley Beal’s addition in the offseason only increased expectations for both Durant and the Suns.

Phoenix, however, has been struggling. Durant, Beal and Booker have not completed two games together due to different injuries. Phoenix is 2-7 in their last nine games, including a three-game losing streak.

NBA Centel, a parody account on Twitter/X, tried to fan the issue by posting this:

“Kevin Durant has unfollowed Devin Booker on Instagram.”

The news is fake. KD remains a follower of Devin Booker and vice versa. The shot at Durant is due to the forward’s well-earned reputation of being petty. KD has often responded to trollers and critics on social media even on trivial matters.

NBA Centel is a site that takes a dig at NBA players. It has made fun of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum and many other basketball superstars. Poking fun at Kevin Durant is just a regular business day for managers of the said account.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker struggled in the embarrassing loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas

One of the NBA’s marquee games on Christmas featured the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks. Although the Mavs’ Kyrie Irving and the Suns’ Bradley Beal were unavailable, there was still plenty of superstar power to draw fans’ attention. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Luka Doncic were all ready to go.

Although KD and “Book” were playing in front of a home crowd, it didn’t surprise many that it was Doncic who stole the show. “Luka Legend” enjoys torching the Suns on the road and doing it on Christmas made it more fun for him.

Luka Doncic reached 10,000 career points, the fastest among active players. He also erupted for a 50-point masterpiece to humiliate the Phoenix Suns on their court with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in the lineup.

KD ended the night with a season-low 16 points to go with eight rebounds, seven assists and one block. The former MVP also had six turnovers for a forgettable Christmas Day performance.

Devin Booker had 20 points on 6-14 shooting. He did have 10 assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block. Booker had his turn to guard Luka Doncic, and like his teammates, he couldn’t do much to contain the Dallas Mavericks superstar.