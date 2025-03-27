Fact Check: Did LeBron James attend Kobe Bryant’s memorial service? Closer look at Stephen A. Smith’s claims 

Over the past few weeks, LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith have been in an ongoing back-and-forth. Things reached new heights on Thursday, as the ESPN host made some stern accusations about the star forward.

This ordeal began when LeBron and Stephen A. had a viral encounter while the longtime analyst was courtside at a Lakers game earlier this month. Stephen A. discussed the situation on multiple platforms, but LeBron stayed silent. That all changed on Wednesday when he sounded off on Stephen A. during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Following his latest comments, Stephen A. blasted the LA Lakers star on First Take. He called him out for numerous things, including not being in attendance for Kobe Bryant's memorial service back in 2020.

"Really never discussed why you were not at Kobe Bryant's memorial service," Stephen A. said. "I never really brought up or discussed why you did not attend Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame induction when that man was directly responsible for you capturing a championship for the first time."

While Stephen A. claims that LeBron wasn't present, reports suggest that his claim isn't true. The LA Times covered the event and listed all the current and former players who were in attendance. LeBron James was among the players mentioned, along with other high-profile names like Steph Curry and Magic Johnson.

"Among the Lakers-related faces in the audience: Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Phil Jackson, Jerry West, Rick Fox and LeBron James. Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors was there, as was retired Boston Celtics star Bill Russell. Other NBA players who were on hand included James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving, Kyle Kuzma and Demar DeRozan."

LeBron James bashed Stephen A. Smith in recent interview

Just when it seemed like the dust was starting to settle between LeBron James and Stephen A., things reached a fever pitch. The LA Lakers star started stirring the pot again when he gave his thoughts on the viral encounter.

While discussing what happened with Pat McAfee, LeBron compared Stephen A. to pop icon Taylor Swift. He also spoke on what led to him approaching the longtime analyst in the first place.

"He's like on a Taylor Swift tour run right now," LeBron said.

"When you take it and you get personal with it, it's my job to not only protect my d*mn household but protect the players."

LeBron James first approached Stephen A. for comments he made about Bronny James earlier in the year. Seeing that the two are now jabbing at one another publicly, it doesn't seem like the feud will be ending anytime soon.

