Fact check: Did LeBron James FaceTime Draymond Green after Team USA's loss to Canada? Viral rumors debunked

LeBron James has reportedly shown interest in playing for Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The four-time MVP was rumored to have called other NBA players such as Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant to join him.

Following this report, The Hoop Centrol, a troll account on “X” quickly posted this video of Green seemingly talking to James:

“Obviously, he’s watching games. He just called me after the game. We’re sitting there on FaceTime talking about the game. … ‘Man, did you see that?’ ‘Yeah, I saw what happened. You saw what happened?’ I guess that’s kind of us saying, ‘Alright, we know what’s going on. We know we can make this right.’”

The clip was from an old episode of the Draymond Green Show. “Dray’s” comments had no relation to the report by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst that James called other NBA players to form a super team.

LeBron James may have actually called the Golden State Warriors forward, but the clip shown by the said account wasn’t that occasion.

Team USA’s loss meant that the country hadn’t won a medal in two straight FIBA World Cups. The Americans were seventh in 2019 and fourth this year. Steve Kerr’s team lost the battle for third place to Canada who was led by Dillon Brooks of the Houston Rockets.

Brooks, who is not known for his offense, erupted for 39 points for the Canadians to help Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carry the team to the win. For good measure, one of the NBA’s most controversial “villains” was adjudged the Best Defensive Player of the said tournament.

LeBron James and Dillon Brooks had a testy series in the playoffs last season. Seeing Brooks celebrate at the expense of Team USA might have ignited James’ desire to play in the Olympics.

Will LeBron James, Draymond Green, Steph Curry and other stars play in the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The Paris Olympics will run from Jul 26-Aug 11, 2024. A lot can happen between the start of the regular season to the NBA Finals in June next year. Health could be the biggest deciding factor for some of the league’s biggest superstars to play in the 2024 Olympics.

LeBron James will be playing in his 21st campaign next season. He has struggled with injuries over the past five years. Last season, he barely escaped from a season-ending injury.

The LA Lakers are also expected to make a deep run in the playoffs. It’s anyone’s guess how James will be feeling after a long season, which likely includes grueling playoff battles.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant aren’t as old as LeBron James, but they are also veterans with past injury histories.

“King James” was part of the Redeem Team that won the 2008 Olympic gold. He may be needed again for the USA to restore its glory in basketball.