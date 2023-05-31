Fact Check: Did LeBron James receive $800 million deal from Guangdong Tigers?

LA Lakers star LeBron James shocked many with his comments following the Western Conference finals. After suffering a sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, the 19-time All-Star talked about thoughts of retirement.

LeBron James talking about stepping away from the NBA sparked debate among many NBA fans. It also opened up the door for some to have some fun.

Known troll account "Ballsack Sports" put out a tweet that LeBron was offered an $800 million contract to play for the Guangdong Tigers. They were a team founded back in 1993 and play in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Ballsack Sports @BallsackSports The CBA’s Guangdong Tigers have reportedly offered LeBron James a 3 year contract worth “upwards to” $800 million.



James is still under contract with LA until 2024. The CBA’s Guangdong Tigers have reportedly offered LeBron James a 3 year contract worth “upwards to” $800 million.James is still under contract with LA until 2024. https://t.co/YJtDnBFa3m

LeBron is coming off his 20th season in the NBA where he was one series win away from getting the LA Lakers back to the NBA Finals. It's also worth pointing out that next year begins his two-year, $97 million extension.

Was LeBron James actually offered a contract to play in the CBA?

While the tweet vent viral, there is no actual truth to it. LeBron James was never offered any sort of contract to leave the NBA and play in China.

The account that posted it is known for making fake reports to get a rise out of people on social media. They've done it again with this outrageous "report" regarding one of the game's biggest stars.

This joke likely stems from comments recently made by a former member of the LA Lakers. Since leaving the NBA, Dwight Howard has gone to play overseas in Taiwan. Over the past few weeks, eh's jokingly been trying to recruit players to come join him. Among the players he mentioned was some of his former teammates like LeBron and James Harden.

Even if LeBron was offered this type of contract, he would never accept it. He's made it clear that one of his top goals is to play alongside his oldest son in the NBA. Bronny James is gearing up for his first year of college at USC, and is projected to be a top pick in the 2024 draft. Despite the massive offer, he won't be throwing that dream away.

