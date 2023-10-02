Did Patrick Mahomes copy LeBron James' scoring title celebration? Truth behind iconic photos

LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes are arguably the most recognizable names in the NBA and the NFL, respectively. Both are multiple championship winners and are two of the most highly after athletes in the US. Mahomes once told the media that he hopes to be as successful as “King James.” They have expressed admiration for each other over the past few years.

James is a huge NFL fan and often comments on social media about the latest from the footballing world. He watched the Kansas City Chiefs eke out a surprisingly close 23-20 win over the New York Jets who played without four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Patrick Mahomes sealed the Chiefs win with a crucial 15-yard run near the end zone for a first down. He raised both hands while looking at the hostile fans in celebration. The NFL superstar looked like LeBron James when the LA Lakers forward celebrated his incredible feat of becoming the NBA’s all-time points leader.

The hands-raised-in-jubilation is a celebration common enough that it’s not sure if Mahomes intended to copy James. Kansas’ electric quarterback was probably having fun following a game-sealing play without intending to replicate the basketball icon.

Regardless of the motive or the style, Patrick Mahomes had every reason to celebrate. Several plays before, he could have been the goat when he threw a pick to cornerback Michael Carter II. Fortunately, a foul was called on Sauce Gardner, which negated Mahomes’ error.

Still, the Chiefs were expected to blow out the Jets who didn’t have the injured Aaron Rodgers in the roster. They blew a 17-point lead and needed big-time plays from all over the roster to hold off the host team. Backup QB Zach Wilson nearly led New York to a shocking upset of the defending Super Bowl champs.

LeBron James had words of encouragement for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson

While Patrick Mahomes was expected to be the star of the Kansas City Chiefs-New York Jets game, Zach Wilson nearly stole the show. The young backup quarterback was thrust into the limelight after Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with a foot injury.

Wilson’s crucial error late in the game probably cost the Jets the win. Later, he told the media that it was his fault the team ended up with the “L.”

LeBron James quickly went on Instagram and sent Zach Wilson a message:

“Helluva game kid! You win as a team and lose as a team! 1 play doesn’t define the whole game! Keep ya head up high and keep pushing forward!!

"If it was easy everyone would do it!”

LeBron James sends New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson a message of encouragement.

The New York Jets may have lost that game but Wilson’s resilience and accountability earned him LeBron James’ admiration.