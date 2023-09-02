Fact check: Did Russell Westbrook really flip off LeBron James? Viral image debunked

Russell Westbrook’s first game against LeBron James and the LA Lakers since he was traded in February was going to be must-see TV. “Brodie” received a ton of flak for his nearly two seasons of lackluster performance in LA alongside “King James.”

Westbrook was sent to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade but agreed to a buyout to sign with the LA Clippers. The “Hallway Series” just got significantly more interesting with a former Laker now joining forces with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Early in the first quarter, Russell Westbrook drained a jumper in LeBron James’ face and trolled the former MVP. Buttcrack Sports, a Twitter account that often creates fake stories to entertain basketball fans, came up with this photo:

The flip never happened. Westbrook did point at James and then signaled to count the three-pointer he just made. It wasn’t also the only time “Brodie” made fun of his former teammate.

In the second half, the LA Lakers superstar drove into the teeth of the defense before passing out to an open teammate. The pass didn’t find anyone on the court and ended in Russell Westbrook’s hands on the bench. Westbrook stood up, pointed at James and told him:

“Good pass”

The rivalry, which has been one-sided since Tyronn Lue became the head coach, had a spark even before the game. Westbrook took shots at his former team leading into the matchup. Both teams were also looking to strengthen their playoff bid in the last remaining days of the regular season.

Westbrook finished with 14 points, four assists, three rebounds and one steal. More than the numbers, he set the tone of the Clippers’ aggressiveness. In the end, Steve Ballmer’s team won their 11th consecutive game against the Lakers.

“Brodie” often looked at his former team’s bench as the Clips sent James’ squad to another defeat in the rivalry.

LeBron James got back at Russell Westbrook for his trolling

The LA Clippers took a 71-52 halftime lead against the LA Lakers in the said game. LeBron James struggled with just three points, a half he considered the worst of his career.

The second half was an entirely different story, though. James tried to lead the Lakers to a big comeback win with 30 points. During one of his drives, which ended with a basket and a foul, he strode to the Clippers’ bench and stared down Russell Westbrook.

It looked like James said something to Westbrook but the point guard wouldn’t even look at him.

On November 1, 2023, the LA Clippers and LA Lakers will meet for the first time next season. As it is the start of a new campaign, both teams are likely going to be healthy. Basketball fans can’t wait for Russell Westbrook to go up against LeBron James and his former team.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves will only add more intrigue and excitement to the game.

