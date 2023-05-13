Given the Golden State Warriors' loss to the LA Lakers, jokes have been flying, one of which is, 'Did Steph Curry retire?' After coming up short of going back-to-back in the Finals, Steph Curry has shown no interest in retiring.

As he stated in an interview with Andscape this year, he feels as though he has a lot of gas left in the tank. Additionally, Curry mentioned looking up to athletes like LeBron James and Chris Paul who are both 38.

“How I feel right now is not how I thought I’d feel at 35. That number sounds crazy, but in my head, I feel like I got a lot left. The work I put into this I still enjoy. Who knows how [the future] looks?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steph Curry shutting down rumors of ‘Did Steph Curry retire?’ by looking up to unlikely influences

According to Steph Curry, he also isn’t looking just to NBA players who are considered old for their age, he’s looking at stars of other professional sports - namely the NFL. During the interview with Andscape, Curry stated that he looks up to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, two athletes who continued to compete in the face of father time.

Although he admitted that there’s a difference in wear and tear on the lower body given how much basketball players run, he thinks it all comes down to discipline. “I talked to Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and other guys who have been on the other side of the halfway point. I know quarterbacking is different, but you can check yourself [mentally] into not fast-forwarding too far.

“They really did a good job of disciplining themselves for what is happening in real-time. They’re 40 feeling like they can still play. I’m trying to stay in that mode. Thirty-five is a big milestone, but the next one is 40. The way I feel right now, who knows?”

In addition to the fact that Steph Curry hasn’t entertained any talk of, ‘Did Steph Curry retire?’ he’s in the middle of a big contract that won’t see him hit free agency until 2026.

Poll : 0 votes