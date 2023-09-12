Fact check: Did the Warriors fire Steve Kerr? Viral rumors debunked

A recent post on X from the parody account "Ballsack Sports" claims that the Golden State Warriors have fired head coach Steve Kerr. The popular social media handle has a reputation for posting fake news and catching NBA fans off guard.

Steve Kerr has not been fired by the Warriors. There has been no official press release and none of the major NBA news outlets have reported about the Golden State firing the championship-winning head coach.

Kerr is currently receiving criticism for some of his coaching choices at the FIBA World Cup with Team USA. The fourth-placed finish has led some to question the system that Kerr had in place.

As such, the parody account's post is likely playing off some of the disgruntlement held by fans.

Since becoming their head coach, Steve Kerr has led the Golden State Warriors to four NBA championships. The former NBA sharpshooter also won five NBA championships as a player. As such, fewer coaches are qualified to lead the Warriors in the upcoming season.

Kerr will likely remain the Warriors head coach for as long as he wants the job. Furthermore, Golden State is highly unlikely to fire such a high-level head coach this close to the season, especially after upgrading their roster during the summer, bringing in players that fit the style of play Kerr has implemented within the franchise.

Steve Kerr 'feels bad' after Team USA loss

The "Ballsack Sports" post would have been more believable had it said that Steve Kerr was fired from his position with Team USA. Despite boasting some significant talent in their roster, Team USA found themselves on the losing side on three occasions at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

While speaking to the media following the tournament, Kerr shared how he felt bad for his players and discussed the difficulties in creating continuity in such a short space of time.

"It's hard to build continuity because we have so much turnover from year to year," Kerr said. "We have to focus on what's winning a FIBA game. The NBA is very different from FIBA and some things will be good and vice versa. There's a lot to learn for sure."

Team USA is now turning its attention toward the Olympics. Reports have already surfaced that LeBron James will be playing for Team USA for the first time in 12 years as America looks to bounce back from its World Cup woes.

Whether Kerr is the USA's head coach during their Olympic run still remains to be seen.