Fact check: Does Victor Wembanyama have a deal with Nike?

Victor Wembanyama, the 19-year-old French player has not yet set foot on the NBA court but the buzz around him is strong as ever. He is fully positioned not just to become an all-time great basketball player but also to land several lucrative deals and contracts.

Wembanyama, who is projected to be the first pick by the San Antonio Spurs, is drawing attention from industry experts about his potential sneaker deal with Nike. Sonny Vaccaro, the legendary senior Nike marketing executive who signed Michael Jordan to Nike, had this to say about Wembanyama:

“This is unique. But a deserved unique. In my lifetime of evaluating and making financial prices for athletes, I’ve never seen anything like it. This kid will make history.”

Vaccaro also voiced that Wembanyama could receive a "blank check" from sneaker companies. Given this speculation, you might be surprised to realize that Wembanyama already has a deal with Nike.

Nick DePaula from ESPN reported that Wembanyama had signed a multi-year sneaker deal with Nike while playing professional basketball in France. Wembanyama was seen wearing custom Nike Zoom G.T. shoes size 20.5. This deal with Nike is set to carry over into the NBA, and Wembanyama is expected to wear the same shoes in his rookie season.

Wemby is expected to continue headlining models from Nike’s GT series as he begins his NBA career. Throughout this past season in France, Victor Wembanyama wore custom size 20.5 pairs of the Nike Zoom GT Run.Wemby is expected to continue headlining models from Nike’s GT series as he begins his NBA career. https://t.co/ZCK9LhhHJe

Victor Wembanyama is the perfect Nike Athlete. With an existing relationship with Nike and the prospects of becoming one of the greatest basketball players to ever play the game, there is no ceiling for what Wembanyama could accomplish. This, of course, will make him the calling card for a lot of endorsement deals.

Will Victor Wembanyama get a signature shoe?

Victor Wembanyama is one of the greatest prospects in NBA Draft history. It is no surprise that he is getting major attention from the sneaker industry. With a deal already in place with Nike, Wembanyama could soon also see a new contract for a signature shoe.

Nike is reportedly willing to take the ride with Wembanyama. While there is no official word on the block about a signature sneaker, it is likely that if there was to be one, it would be featured in Wembanyama's second season in the NBA.

Industry experts have estimated that a deal of this magnitude could be worth around $100 million. This would surpass the rookie record set by LeBron James in 2003 when he signed a seven-year, $90 million contract.

Recently, Nike and Victor Wembanyama teased their partnership on social media.

There is no telling what the future of Wembanyama holds. However, it could potentially change the game of basketball forever. Furthermore, given the international roots of Wembanyama, the change could even be bigger than the game itself. Every now and then, there comes a player or a person who completely alters our view of what's possible. Victor Wembanyama might be that person.

