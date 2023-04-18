Fact check: Has Mark Cuban asked the NBA to adjust charging rules?

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been in the spotlight throughout the past few weeks for his questionable roster decisions.

On Monday, he tweeted that he's asked the league to move the restricted area away from the basket.

"Move the circle further away from the basket. Taking it an extra foot away from the hoop would reduce to take charges on drives dramatically. I’ve asked. Obviously nothing has changed."

The comments from Mark Cuban happened after Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant were both injured on plays that some believe could have been avoided.

Taking away the charge as a whole would be impossible. Offensive players already get away with a ton, so adding anything extra to their favorites would make it nearly impossible for defensive players.

However, there are ways that the NBA could solve some of this. Perhaps the NBA could move the restricted area up a bit, or they could do something similar to the jump shooter landing space rule that they recently implemented.

Mark Cuban has a logical solution, but that's going to be tough to change. If the NBA does decide to do something, perhaps the games will be even better than they are now.

How many times in the past few years have we seen a crazy Antetokounmpo or Morant dunk get taken away because an off-ball defender wants to slide in during the last second and get away with a charge? Adding the excitement of players playing defense and trying to block a shot could be awesome for the league.

It will be interesting to see what the NBA does. They want to protect their players and just like they did with the landing space issue, they can tackle this one, too. They have a tough decision to make, as they likely won't be able to ban the charge.

If Cuban and other owners start heckling the league, there's a chance we could see a change.

