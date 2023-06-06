Fact Check: Is Austin Reaves dating Taylor Swift? Relationship rumors debunked

Austin Reaves has found himself in the news this week, and not for the reasons one may expect. While the budding young star seems poised for a big deal this offseason, reports have emerged about his personal life. Several Twitter users have claimed that Reaves was seen out with singer Taylor Swift recently, fueling dating rumors.

While no photos of the two together have surfaced, both Taylor Swift fans, and NBA fans have continued to go wild. Given that Swift has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend, the news of her and Austin Reaves dating would be pretty groundbreaking if true.

Hoops @HoopMixOnly Following her breakup, Taylor Swift was reportedly seen in an Arkansas Bar this weekend with star Laker basketball player Austin Reaves Following her breakup, Taylor Swift was reportedly seen in an Arkansas Bar this weekend with star Laker basketball player Austin Reaves https://t.co/UsiBenHnJm

From the looks of things, there's no evidence to show that the two were out together, or that the pair are dating. In addition, as of late-May, when the LA Lakers were fighting in the playoffs, Reaves' girlfriend Jenna Barber was posting photos at his games.

Based on reports, Reaves and Barber have been together for some time now, adding more doubt to the rumors that he and Taylor Swift could be dating. In addition, it's important to note that Swift has been linked to numerous other pro athletes recently as part of an online joke.

Back in April, Twitter users joked that Swift was dating Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy, Knicks guard, Deuce McBride, and NFL player Jihad Ward, among others.

Austin Reaves' offseason - free agency and the FIBA World Cup

Although Austin Reaves has been linked to Taylor Swift dating rumors, he's also been in the headlines for a much better reason - Team USA Basketball. According to reports, Austin Reaves is one of the players who is currently set to compete for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup.

In addition to Reaves, Minnesota Timberwolves All-star Anthony Edwards and Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. are all among the players who have committed to Team USA. The tournament kicks off on August 25th and runs through September 10th, and will see numerous NBA players compete for their countries.

With other young stars like Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, and Bobby Portis all committing to the roster, the team will be stacked with young talent.

At the same time, Austin Reaves has been working his way through the free agency process. On the heels of a breakout year with the LA Lakers, Reaves finds himself in a position to free agency. As a restricted free agent, Reaves is expected to receive a massive contract that could see him earn upwards of $20 million per year.

With Reaves' offseason expected to be a big one, only time will tell how things play out for the young guard.

