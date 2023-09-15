Fact check: Is Bronny James back in action? Latest video with LeBron James debunked

A spokesperson for LeBron James told the media last month that Bronny James will play basketball again in the “very near future.” The statement was released a few weeks after James Jr. suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing with his new teammates at USC. Even the doctors are reportedly mum on the youngster’s return date to basketball.

Hoops fans are wondering when they might see the younger James on the basketball court again. NBA Centel, a troll account on “X” recently released this video with the caption:

“LeBron James throwing it down with his sons at the Lakers’ facility”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The clip was taken last offseason following the LA Lakers’ disastrous 2021-22 campaign where they missed the playoffs. Despite a star-studded team that included Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard, the Lakers failed to make the postseason.

A few weeks into his offseason, LeBron James tweeted that watching the playoffs hurt him. He vowed never to miss that stage in the NBA again as long as he is still playing. As part of his promise to get better, he shared a video with his kids, Bronny and Bryce, working out at the LA Lakers facility.

In the clip, a few of the Lakers’ training staff, led by assistant coach Phil Handy, helped “King James” and his sons in the workout. It’s not the first time the James gang has been filmed working on their game inside the Lakers’ gym.

LeBron James could have a busy 2023-24 season

LeBron James played 55 games last season. He could top that in the LA Lakers 2023-24 campaign if he stays healthy. “King James” missed a few games due to a variety of injuries and load management. An injury-free James could reach 65 games for his team.

The Lakers are expected to have a deep postseason run. They were swept by the Denver Nuggets last season and are hoping to bounce back with an even better performance. No less than the NBA Finals will be their target.

After the NBA is over, LeBron James could suit up again for Team USA for the first time since 2012. The four-time MVP reportedly has an interest in playing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He was rumored to have called other stars such as Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and Steph Curry to play with him.

Expand Tweet

While the NBA’s all-time leading scorer will have a hectic basketball schedule, Bronny James is expected to take it easy. Following the scary incident, James Jr. should be eased back into action. The younger James might even spend time at the Lakers’ facility again before he suits up for the Trojans.