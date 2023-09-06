Fact check: Is LeBron James heading to Saudi Arabia? Viral rumors debunked

LeBron James, after getting swept by the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs, hinted at a possible retirement. A few months later at the ESPYs, he publicly told everyone that basketball fans were still lucky that he wasn’t quitting yet.

Recently, Buttcrack Sports, an “X” site known for trolling athletes, particularly NBA players, posted this:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James can be seen vibing through what seems to be Arabic music in the background. The entire thing, however, sounds fake. In the last part of the clip, the LA Lakers superstar’s singing was clearly dubbed.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, though, was spotted in Saudi Arabia. James’ presence in the said country has caused fans to speculate and Buttcrack Sports, a parody website, to entertain them with a troll post that is untrue.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James still has a two-year contract with the Lakers, including a player option in the second. He is set to earn $47.6 million next season playing for the Purple and Gold franchise.

The four-time MVP has repeatedly insisted that he only wants to play basketball at the highest level. He isn’t even satisfied with conference championships. All he wants to do is lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Going to the Saudi Basketball League (SBL) will not give him that opportunity.

Another big reason why LeBron James is staying in the NBA is his dream of playing with his son Bronny James in the league. James Jr. could be eligible for the 2024 draft. At the very least, the “Chosen One” will be playing two more seasons in the biggest and most popular basketball league in the world.

James may end up in the SBL at some point in his basketball career. Some of the top soccer stars seem to be taking that route before calling it quits. Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr. and Karim Benzema are just three such hugely popular names who went that route.

LeBron James is a savvy businessman. Perhaps the money coming from the SBL will entice him to take his talents to the “Land of the Two Holy Mosques.” The Saudis are known to splurge on hugely popular stars, a description that fits the four-time NBA champ.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are gearing up to challenge the Denver Nuggets next season

After an embarrassing exit from the playoffs courtesy of the Denver Nuggets, the LA Lakers continued to retool the roster. General manager Rob Pelinka’s offseason may be the best he has done yet for the team.

Pelinka added Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish and Taurean Prince to the roster. He managed to keep emerging star Austin Reaves to a team-friendly contract, while Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell have also been retained.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James has a supporting cast that is better than the one that reached the Western Conference Finals last season. If James and Anthony Davis are healthy, fans will be expecting the team to contend for the championship.