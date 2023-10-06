Fact check: Is LeBron James the oldest player in the NBA? All you need to know about The King

38-year-old LeBron James will be playing his 21st campaign during the 2023-24 NBA season. “King James” will be turning 39 in December. Unless Andre Iguodala or Udonis Haslem returns for another tour of duty, the LA Lakers citizen will be the oldest player in the league. Haslem has held that mantle for the past three seasons but hung up his jersey following the Miami Heat’s loss in the finals against the Denver Nuggets.

James jumped out of high school to the pro league in 2003. The Akron, Ohio native, dubbed the “Chosen One,” was picked No. 1 in the draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers that year. He has since built a GOAT-worthy resume over the past two decades in the NBA.

LeBron James toiled in Cleveland during the first seven years of his career without a championship. He infamously announced “The Decision” in 2010 to take his talents to South Beach. James’ first season with the “Heatles,” alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh ended in spectacular failure. They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 NBA Finals, prompting fans to question whether James could lead a team to a title.

James would do just that by carrying the Heat to championships in the next two years after the humiliating defeat to the Mavericks. A loss to the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 would send him packing up his bag to return to Cleveland.

In 2016, “King James” fulfilled his promise of delivering a championship to the city of Cleveland. He did so in historic fashion by pulling an upset against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors. Two years later, he would again leave the Cavaliers, this time, for Hollywood to play for the Lakers.

LeBron James’ fourth title came in 2020 when he teamed up with Anthony Davis for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Many would call it “The Bubble Championship” as it happened in Florida at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last season, the LA Lakers reached the Western Conference Finals but were swept by the eventual champion Denver Nuggets. James is looking to finish the job this season.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will begin their campaign against the Denver Nuggets on opening night

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will watch Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets get their championship rings. Heading into the start of the season, a few Lakers mentioned how the Nuggets’ trash-talking during their celebration has added fuel to their fire.

Anthony Davis during the Lakers’ media day couldn’t wait to battle the Nuggets again. Austin Reaves told reporters that their goal was to ruin Denver’s championship night. James, in the offseason, took a shot at Nuggets coach Mike Malone.

LeBron James will be the oldest player in the NBA next season. The four-time MVP will also be greatly determined that he has still plenty left in the tank. He is already raring to start their campaign, particularly since it starts against the reigning champs in Denver.