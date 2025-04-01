Fact Check: Was Lakers' trade for Luka Doncic vetoed? Examining viral post

On Tuesday, Apr. 1, Americans are celebrating April Fools' Day, and this year, the Lakers' Luka Doncic trade has been the subject of several April Fools' jokes.

ClutchPoints posted on X, alleging NBA Commissioner Adam Silver decided to veto the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade.

According to the alleged report, Silver decided to veto the trade two months after the fact due to, quote, "basketball reasons." Similarly, the post asserts that Silver was quoted as saying,

"wanted to see how it went first," before putting a stop to the deal.

As a result, Anthony Davis and Max Christie are allegedly heading back to LA, while Luka Doncic is allegedly headed back to Dallas.

Given that the NBA Trade Deadline has already passed, and given that it's April Fools' Day, the report should be viewed as nothing more than a satirical joke.

Additionally, the post references how the NBA vetoed the Chris Paul to LA trade years back, however, it's important to note that the NBA was only able to do so because at that time, the league owned the Charlotte Hornets.

Doncic, of course, is fresh off a 104-98 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday, where he logged 20 points while almost reaching a double-double. Doncic is expected to be back in action come Thursday, when LA hosts the Golden State Warriors.

Luka Doncic urges teammate Dorian Finney-Smith to let it fly from downtown amid recent hot streak

While LeBron James and Luka Doncic excelled in Monday's game against the Houston Rockets, Dorian Finney-Smith had an impressive game as well.

Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent, and Doncic all led the way in scoring for LA in the 104-98 win, logging 20 points each, with Finney-Smith notably going 6-11 from beyond the arc.

After the game, Luka Doncic explained that he made it clear to Finney-Smith, who he played alongside in Dallas, that he wants him to let it fly from beyond the arc.

DFS has drained three or more 3-pointers in each of LA's five most recent games. After a big win for LA against a fellow Western Conference contender, Doncic spoke to members of the press about Finney-Smith's contributions.

"I just told him today," Doncic said, "if you don’t want to shoot, I’ll shoot. You can ask him. I think he could have shot more. Three or four times he was open, he didn’t want to shoot it. It’s the only thing I told him. He knows how to tell. ... He talks shit in practice when he shoots with me.

"So, I don’t know why he doesn’t do it in the game. ... He’s a great player. Those players you need on a team. Never complain. You can play 48 minutes, play zero, he’s never going to say a thing. And he’s a fighter, man. I always love him, I always love how he plays, and just happy to be reunited with him.”

With the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade proceeding without NBA veto, Doncic and Finney-Smith aim to help Los Angeles finish the regular season strong and prepare for a deep postseason run.

