Fact Check: Was Tristan Thompson involved in Miami street fight? Debunking rumors of former NBA champion catching roadside brawl

Over the weekend, Tristan Thompson showed a great display of instincts while in Miami. His ability to read a room allowed him to avoid involvement in a messy scuffle.

According to reports, Tristan Thompson was at "Papi Steak" chopping it up with the store's owner on Saturday night. However, while they were outside chatting, there looked to be a physical altercation brewing on the sidewalk.

Thompson saw this all starting to unfold and made the right decision. Instead of hanging around, he exited the scene before things escalated any further. Not long after the former NBA champion left, punches started flying outside the resturant.

The car appeared to still be in the area, but Thompson was never involved in the situation. He was only in the area to see Lionel Messi's MLS debut for Inter Miami live in person. Among the other notable people there was his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James.

What does Tristan Thompson do now?

For 12 years, Tristan Thompson enjoyed a successful NBA career. He is still not far removed from his playing days, as he appeared in the playoffs this past season. He and LeBron James reunited on the LA Lakers when the team signed the veteran big man just before the postseason.

Despite not playing all year, the Lakers trusted Thompson to give them a boost in the playoffs. He appeared in six total games. Three against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals, and three against the Denver Nuggets in the conference finals.

Before he inked a deal with the Lakers, Thompson was starting to carve out a role for himself on television. Throughout the course of the regular season, he was regularly on ESPN to give his takes on all things in the NBA. That was then put on hold for him to suit up one last time.

Following LA's exit from the playoffs, Thompson went right back to ESPN. Since the network laid off multiple analysts, a spot could be opening up for him in the future. Thompson could join the likes of JJ Redick, Richard Jefferson, and Kendrick Perkins as former players who launched a career in broadcasting when their playing days came to an end.

