Failing to get dream move to Miami, reports suggest Damian Lillard preferred to stay in Portland but GM Joe Cronin refused to keep him around 

Damian Lillard may have been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, but new details leading up to the blockbuster move continue to trickle down after the Bucks and the Portland Trail Blazers engaged in a multi-team trade. While Lillard was firm on his stance to be traded only to the Miami Heat, he will now play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in his quest for his maiden NBA championship.

According to Bleacher Report, Lillard had told Blazers GM Joe Cronin that he would rescind his request for a trade if he was not able to move to the Heat to which the latter told him there was "no turning back" from the request.

Cronin had also told the Blazers were looking at "every retractable asset" in exchange for the 33-year-old when they were involved in trade talks with Miami.

Eventually, Portland received Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 first-round pick (Bucks) and two first-round pick swaps with the Bucks in 2028 and 2030. Milwaukee acquired Damian Lillard, while the Phoenix Suns — the third team in the trade – received Keon Johnson, Jusuf Nurkić, Nassir Little and Grayson Allen.

Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks is a win-win move for the franchise and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Not long after Giannis Antetokounmpo had pressed hard on the pressure points of the Bucks front office, the team sprung into action by dishing out three first-round picks for Jrue Holiday. Soon after, they inked the "Greek Freak" to a supermax extension and ended up winning a championship the very next season.

Now, Antetokounmpo has done the same thing, and only this time, the Bucks pulled the trigger on a massive trade that landed them one of the most prolific shooters in the NBA.

There was a veiled threat when the NBA champion said he would have to take his talents elsewhere to win the Larry O'Brien, and the Bucks knew they had to make some bold decisions.

Damian Lillard, a seven-time All-Star and an 11-season veteran in the NBA will now form a lethal combination with Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. While the Bucks analysts and fans will feel the team compromises on the defense the team is known for, the new-look Bucks led by Adrian Griffin, have made it abundantly clear that offense is their mantra for the new season.

For now, the team looks formidable on paper and the Bucks are legitimate title contenders, and it's interesting to see how it ends for the team at the end of the 2023-24 season.