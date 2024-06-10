"Fake hoopin like Game 6 Bron at the garden"- Luka Doncic catches strays from former Celtics assistant amid 32-point explosion

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been criticized by former Boston Celtics assistant coach and player Evan Turner. After the Celtics emerged victorious 105-98 in Game 2 of the finals series on Sunday, Turner expressed his thoughts on the Mavs player's game.

"Luka fake hoopin like game 6 bron at the garden," Turner wrote on X.

The former Portland player accused Luka Doncic of replicating LeBron James' infamous Game 6 performance at the TD Garden in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals. During his time at the Miami Heat, James delivered an impressive Game 6 performance that later came to be known as one of the best Game 6 performances in NBA history.

LeBron scored 45 points, collected 15 rebounds, and had five assists in that game. He saved the Miami Heat from getting eliminated and eventually went on to win the Championship that season. Similar to him, Doncic had an incredible performance on Sunday night. However, the sole difference between him and the Lakers star is that Doncic's team lost despite his best efforts.

The Slovenian international posted a triple-double in Game 2 of the NBA finals against the Celtics. He scored 32 points, collected 11 rebounds, and dished out 11 assists, but all of it was in vain.

Luka Doncic shoulders blame for Game 2 loss even after posting a triple-double

The Boston Celtics handed the Dallas Mavericks another defeat in Game 2 of the NBA finals. They now have a commanding 2-0 lead over the series and this is not a great situation for the Mavs. Luka Doncic put out an incredible showing of his powers and posted a triple-double on Sunday. However, the Mavs still lost.

In a post-game interview, the Mavs star shouldered the blame for the loss.

"I think my turnovers and my missed free throws cost us the game. I’ve got to do way better in those two categories," Doncic said (via NBA TV's X handle).

Despite a great individual night, he blamed himself for the team's loss. However, he is not the only one to be blamed. While Doncic was putting up historic numbers, his teammates were floating in the upper to mid-10s. Not a single Mavs player, apart from Doncic, crossed the 20-point mark. Even Kyrie Irving was limited to 16 points, two rebounds, and six assists.

The other squad members need to step up and support Luka Doncic if they want to win the series. If the situation remains the same, it will not be surprising to see the Mavs getting swept on the grandest stage.