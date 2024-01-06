"Fake knicks fan lil bro": New York fans refuse to claim Stephen A. Smith as he makes U-turn on team's prospects

Stephen A. Smith wasn’t “moved” when the New York Knicks recently made the biggest trade before this year’s February trade deadline. New York sent RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick to the Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby. The ESPN analyst wanted the Knicks to go after superstar shooting guard Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks, though, have been unbeaten since acquiring Anunoby from the Raptors. They are on a three-game winning run which included a 128-92 hammering of Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Many loyal New York fans went on Twitter/X to express their excitement with the way their team has been playing.

Stephen A. Smith, following Friday night’s win against the Sixers in Philly chimed in his glee on the said social media platform. Fans quickly pounced on him:

“You are a fake Knicks fan lil bro”

In the aftermath of the blockbuster trade, the “First Take” commented about the transaction. He argued that OG Anunoby’s addition will unquestionably improve the New York Knicks' defense. The former Raptor is also a big threat from deep, particularly in corner threes. Having him around will open up space for Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson to operate.

The longtime Knicks fan, though, concluded that the trade would ultimately end in another failure:

"Not having him [Quickley] there, to me, puts a lot more on Jalen Brunson and gives Thibodeau an excuse to go with like seven and just run you into the ground and have you fatigued come playoff time. It doesn't improve their chances as far as I'm concerned to beat Boston or Milwaukee because of their inability to score with those guys.

"Again, it doesn't make them worse, it makes them better defensively without question, but it's not what I think was needed most."

Like in the case of most basketball fans, Stephen A. Smith has been right in some of his points but he has also been mistaken in many others. Only time will eventually tell if his analysis is spot on.

OG Anunoby has boosted the Knicks despite Stephen A. Smith's concerns

Stephen A. Smith was adamant that the New York Knicks should not have traded Immanuel Quickley. He claimed that the backup guard was special. Losing that kind of talent, according to him, will be a big blow to the Knicks.

OG Anunoby, however, has come in as advertised. In three games with his new team, he is averaging 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists. The former Raptor is hitting 57.1% of his shots, including 40.0% from deep.

Anunoby was key in each of New York’s three wins, particularly against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team with the best record in the Western Conference. He took on the unenviable task of guarding Anthony Edwards, hustled on both ends of the guard and consistently made shots given to him.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau loves players with the kind of defensive identity and length as OG Anunoby. Without the injured Mitchell Robinson, Thibodeau must have decided that the new acquisition will bolster the Knicks roster now and in the future.