"Family over everything": LeBron James says he has intimated Lakers of his absence to catch son Bronny James' debut

LeBron James isn't planning on missing Bronny James' college debut for the USC Trojans, even if it means not suiting up for his game with the LA Lakers. The four-time MVP has seemingly been a role model as a family man. Nothing has changed in that regard.

That trait has only grown stronger for James, especially after his son, Bronny, suffered a cardiac arrest in the summer while practicing at USC's facility. The James family announced on Thursday that Bronny, 19, was cleared to participate in basketball activities after recovering from the shocking incident.

James has publicly spoken about being there for his son. He even dedicated his 21st NBA season to Bronny.

“I already told my teammates that if they’re playing on the same day we’re playing then I’m going to catch them the next game," James told reporters after the Lakers' 133-110 loss to OKC Thunder.

"Family over everything”

Bronny James has been cleared for basketball activities. But he will undergo another evaluation before joining his teammates for practice. His return date is unclear for now. The USC Trojans are 5-2 this season.

LeBron James and Lakers off to an uneven start this season

The LA Lakers came into the 2023-24 NBA season with heavy expectations as they made the conference finals last year. The new core with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and Austin Reaves looked solid last year.

However, they haven't clicked well across 20 games. The Lakers are 11-9. LeBron James, in year 21, continues to be their best player. He is averaging a team-high 25.1 points per game.

The rest of the group, meanwhile, has been streaky. It's important to note that the Lakers also have a bevy of injuries. Starter Vanderbilt, the team's best perimeter defender, hasn't played a game. Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent have also missed significant time.

The Lakers have played with a short seven-eight man rotation on most nights. That's only increased LeBron James and Anthony Davis' workload. LA preferred retaining their core over adding another star player to ensure that wasn't the case.

However, the team's struggles could see the Lakers become active on the trade market. LA desperately needs more shooting and perimeter defenders. It will be interesting to see which candidates it goes after.

Amid their mediocre start, the Lakers are linked to Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso.