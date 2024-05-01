"Family hasn’t been ok since Lana Rhoades got involved": NBA fans left in splits after Michael Porter Jr.'s brother Jevon Porter arrested for DWI

Michael Porter Jr. and his family have been through a lot lately. Porter Jr. is chasing another title in a tough NBA playoff run with the Denver Nuggets. On much less positive notes, Porter Jr.’s brothers have hit some rough times.

His brother Jontay was banned for life from the league for betting on NBA games and props. Another brother, Coban, was sentenced to six years in jail for his involvement in a fatal DUI car crash in Denver.

Now, another scandal has hit the family. Porter Jr.’s younger brother was arrested in Missouri, where he plays college basketball, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The news traveled fast around NBA Twitter. One fan had an interesting theory for the recent legal troubles of the Porter family. This fan believes things went downhill after Michael Porter Jr. had internet personality Lana Rhoades on his podcast.

“This family hasn’t been ok since Lana Rhoades got involved,” a fan wrote.

One fan commented with a meme to show what Michael Porter Sr. must be feeling right now.

Another fan commented on the family drama. They likened it to a reality TV show about a different famous family.

“Keeping up with the Porters,” the fan wrote.

Some fans offered their thoughts and prayers to the family during a rough time.

“G** damn it’s been a rough year for the Porter family prayers up,” a fan wrote.

“I feel bad for MPJ,” a fan wrote.

Some are shocked that Michael Porter Jr. is still scoring at such a high level on the pressure-filled stage of the playoffs. Porter Jr. averaged 22.0 points per game in the Nuggets first-round series win against the LA Lakers.

“I’m shocked the brotha can keep focus and play good playoff basketball for a second championship run while his family members fuxking up out there in the world smh,” a fan wrote.

Details on Michael Porter Jr.’s brother's arrest

Jevon Porter was arrested on suspicion of DWI in Missouri on Friday, as per ESPN, citing Missouri State Sgt. Kyle Green. Later, the 20-year-old was released on summons.

The junior forward plays for the Loyola Marymount Lions after transferring from the Pepperdine Waves in March.

"We are aware of recent reports in the media and are gathering information about the matter," a Loyola Marymount official said in a statement to ESPN.

Last season, he averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game with the Waves.