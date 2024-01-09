"Fanatics with the HUGE W": NBA fans applaud LeBron James hinting a move to $31 billion online retailer

The latest Instagram post from LeBron James got his fans moving. It was a usual Monday with an unusual surprise for the NBA fans that got them lauding King James. He made a groundbreaking move to the burgeoning $31 billion online retail giant, Fanatics.

While the formal announcements are yet to be made, James' recent posting of a photo featuring him beaming alongside a document or script bearing the Fanatics emblem strongly suggests a significant new partnership for the iconic athlete.

The post teasing LeBron holding a Fanatics document was captioned:

"Greatness awaits."

This potential development signifies a substantial shift in the landscape of sports memorabilia and collectibles.

Fans rallied to comment on their excitement. Many of them term him "King," and others sound impatient to get their hands on the collectibles signed by the Lakers power forward.

The top comment came from a fan lauding Fanatics:

"Fanatics with the HUGE W"

Fans react to LeBron James' post

LeBron James moves forward from his 20-year deal

If the collaboration officially takes place, then LeBron James would be seen moving forward from his long-standing 20-year partnership with Upper Deck to a potential deal with Fanatics. The photo depicted James holding what appeared to be a script adorned with the Fanatics logo alongside tags for Fanatics and Topps.

This hinted at a significant shift in James' collectibles endorsements, marking a potential transition from his historic alliance with Upper Deck, which he initially joined in 2003, even before launching his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers as the top overall pick.

According to Sports Collectors Daily, the speculation about this transformative change gained momentum in 2023, fueled by the emergence of a leaked image showcasing a dual autograph featuring LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, triggering the possibility of a modification in Upper Deck's exclusivity.

Rare collectibles of LeBron James and his son Bronny James

Notably, the dynamic landscape of sports collectibles was reshaped when Fanatics secured exclusive rights to produce trading cards for major sports leagues.

Fanatics' acquisition of Topps in 2022 further led its foray into baseball cards. Additionally, the ongoing legal dispute between Panini America and Fanatics over league licenses has introduced uncertainty into the timeline for Fanatics' assumption of the NBA and NFL deals.