"Steph Curry is the best f**king player in the world", "Boston said Ayesha can't cook; Stephen Curry says: hold my spatula", "I know Steph Curry's back hurt" - Fans in awe of 8x All-Star after his 43-point masterclass in Game 4 of finals

Game 4 of the NBA Finals saw one of the greatest performances of Steph Curry's career. With a heroic display to lead the Golden State Warriors to a win, NBA fans couldn't help but marvel at the superstar's mastery.
Putting the team on his back, Curry led a furious comeback to will his team to a 107-97 win.
Given the knock against Curry being the trend of poor fourth-quarter outings, he looked like a man on a mission. Finishing the game in marvelous fashion, "Chef Curry" looked nigh unstoppable as he put the Boston Celtics to bed.
In awe of his ability, fans were singing praises for Curry's performance in Game 4. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to his display:
With fans calling it one of the greatest individual finals performances, Steph Curry reminded the basketball world of his greatness. Notching 43 points on 14-of-26 shooting, Curry kept the Warriors' hopes alive.
After a herculean effort was made to beat Boston on the road, Golden State will head home to the Bay Area for Game 5. With the series level at two games apiece, the Dubs did a great job in securing a pivotal win in Game 4.
Steph Curry leads the Warriors to a miraculous win
Having stolen the thunder out of the stadium in TD Garden, the Warriors find themselves in familiar waters. However, the win was nothing short of miraculous.
With all-round disappointment from the team throughout the game, the Golden State Warriors managed to make a comeback in the second-half. Led by Curry's masterclass, the Dubs saw Andrew Wiggins shine with his hustle.
Although the overall display saw a poor performance by Klay Thompson, the veteran guard racked up some key baskets.
Overall, the win was improbable, to say the least. Poor execution on the Warriors' part resulted in massive deficits early on. However, Curry would be damned if he let his team lose this game.
Manufacturing the most unbelievable shots, Curry single-handedly kick started the Warriors' offense. By taking advantage of mismatches and even exploiting the Celtics' drop coverage approach, Curry played like a man possessed.
The timing of a performance like this couldn't have been more appropriate. Although the superstar has put up tremendous numbers in the finals, his fourth-quarter output has left some room for critique.
Silencing the critics with a memorable performance and a win, Steph Curry further legitimized himself as one of the greatest of all time.