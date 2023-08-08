Fans in awe of Austin Reaves and Team USA after a blowout win over Puerto Rico: "117 Points WE BACK"

Austin Reaves and the young Team USA roster for the FIBA World Cup got off to a promising start with a 117-74 exhibition win over Puerto Rico. The Americans were off to a slow start. It was the first time the team played against an international opponent after a handful of scrimmages, so they took their time to find their rhythm as expected.

The USA led 50-43 by halftime, which was a respectable lead. However, they put on a show in the second half, which decimated the Puerto Ricans. USA outscored their opponents 77-31 in the last two frames to seal a 43-point win. Things turned around midway through the third quarter as the Americans entered another gear, embarking on a 20-0 run to put the game to bed.

Six players scored double-digits for the USA, while Tyrese Haliburton had 12 dimes off the bench (team-high). Anthony Edwards and Cam Johnson led all scorers with 15 points apiece, while Mikal Bridges had 14 and Jaren Jackson Jr. tallied 12. Jalen Brunson, Brandon Ingram and Bobby Portis had 11 points each. Brunson also had 12 rebounds.

Austin Reaves was the team's best player in the first half. He received the loudest cheers upon subbing in. Reaves went on a 5-0 run alone. The Lakers star finished with nine points.

The performance had Team USA fans excited about the team's prospects of winning the FIBA World Cup after their disappointing seventh-placed finish in 2019. One fan tweeted a gif of the 2012 Olympics team celebrating with the caption:

"117 Points WE BACK"

More reactions followed:

Joshua @The_RoyalJoshua @usabasketball @NBA Them haters, casuals, and doubters from earlier sure are quiet.

LeGoatFan23 @LeThanos_fan23 @usabasketball @NBA they ranked Spain over us

Greg R @GregR_at_LEX @usabasketball @NBA That deep roster is going to be the main advantage for this squad..

Anneury @Anneury23 not a surprise for me, but it's insane. @usabasketball @NBA You guys won by 43 pointsnot a surprise for me, but it's insane. #TeamUSA

Jeff D. Lowe @JeffDLowe This USA team has been severely underrated, it seems. They were in a groove tonight after the first quarter… in their first game. twitter.com/usabasketball/…

🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers Austin Reaves is leading TEAM USA with 9 points off the bench at the half pic.twitter.com/apZGhX45eq

CAPTAIN AMERICA PROVING HE’S MORE THAN WORTHY OF HIS SPOT! AUSTIN REAVES IN HIS TEAM USA DEBUT9 points4 assists4 rebounds4/8 FGCAPTAIN AMERICA PROVING HE’S MORE THAN WORTHY OF HIS SPOT! pic.twitter.com/JAZeZQFJxj

Team USA looks the deepest it has been in a long time

One of the things that got highlighted during Team USA's 43-point route of the Puerto Ricans is their depth. The Americans don't just have a well-balanced roster but a stacked one too. They have adequate backup in all five positions. The power forward and center positions, especially, stand out the most.

The Americans lacked depth in those two positions in their recent tournaments. They are pivotal on the international stage, with games being physical at that level. Having an interior presence on both ends becomes crucial. Team USA looks lethal, with Jaren Jackson Jr., Paolo Banchero, Bobby Portis and Walker Kessler filling out these positions.

Meanwhile, Team USA has solid two-way wings like Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram and Cam Johnson, who was instrumental in the second half brust against Puerto Rico.

Their activity on the perimeter helped the Americans set out in transition. The guard rotation also looks efficient with Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves. It's safe to say Steve Kerr and his staff will be spoilt for options when they tip off their FIBA campaign.

