Fans blast LeBron James for criticizing YouTube TV after passing up game-winner: "Michael Jordan never tweeted after a loss"

LeBron James was trying to put the Los Angeles Lakers' gut-wrenching 108-107 loss against the Miami Heat on Monday behind him.

The forward took to X soon after the game to voice his exasperation about YouTube TV taking forever to load. That saw fans slam the four-time NBA champion for passing up a game-winner in a key moment.

The Lakers star was called out for taking to social media rather than reflecting on the loss that put the side 3-4 and below the .500 mark in a stacked Western Conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of the fans responded to James' tweet, and it's safe to say that there was no love lost.

Michael Jordan never tweeted after a loss. This is what separates him from you, LeBrick.

Expand Tweet

Quite the stinging words, but he wasn't the only one who was upset with the loss.

However, there were a few fans who came to James' defense saying Twitter wasn't even in existence during Jordan's playing days.

LeBron James' tweet after the Lakers loss had fans buzzing on Twitter

LeBron James finished the game with 30 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field and 0-of-4 from the three-point line. The Lakers fell short as Anthony Davis exited the game with a hip injury and D'Angelo Russell got ejected in the fourth quarter. Austin Reaves injected some hope with a 23-point performance, but the Lakers eventually ended up on the losing side.

The Lakers are still heavily reliant on LeBron James

They may have put the right pieces alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but the Lakers still need the former to win games for them when it comes to close situations.

In all of their seven games so far, the onus has been on James, who has broken the minutes restrictions to deliver wins for the Purple and Gold. It doesn't help his case that the Lakers have players who are down with injuries. With the depth affected, the balance has taken a beating as well, and the team is now dependent on the superstar to take them through again.

James has been in prime form, averaging 25.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists this season. In his last five games, he's propped up 27.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in around 37 minutes.

With two consecutive losses, the Lakers head to the Toyota Center to play the Houston Rockets in an attempt to get back to winning ways. LeBron James is listed as available for the clash, where he will square off against Dillon Brooks again.

It will be another firecracker contest — one that will have fans banking on the seasoned veteran to deliver.