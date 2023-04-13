"Fans, bloggers, this-that, I could give a s**t" - Michael Malone gives brutal honest answer on Denver Nuggets facing playoff pressure

Heading into the postseason, the Denver Nuggets are the top seed in the Western Conference. With this accomplishment comes pressure to perform on the big stage.

Led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets have regularly been a top team team in the west. However, their regular season success has never transferred to the postseason. Injuries were a big factor in this, but their core is fully healthy again for the first time since the NBA bubble.

Some teams get caught up in the outside noise around the time of year, but that isn't the case for Nuggets coach Michael Malone. During a recent interview, he spoke on how he isn't phased by what is being said about his team. The only pressure they are facing heading into the playoffs is what they are putting on themselves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The pressure that I have is the pressure I put on myself. You're never going to put any pressure on me."

"The external pressure, fans, bloggers, this that I could give a sh**."

Joel Rush @JoelRushNBA



"I hate to break it to you guys, I don't watch TV. I don't read the paper.



The pressure I have is pressure I put on myself...



The external pressure, fans, bloggers, this-that, I could give a shit."



(video via Michael Malone on #Nuggets ' playoff pressure:"I hate to break it to you guys, I don't watch TV. I don't read the paper.The pressure I have is pressure I put on myself...The external pressure, fans, bloggers, this-that, I could give a shit."(video via @DNVR_Nuggets Michael Malone on #Nuggets' playoff pressure:"I hate to break it to you guys, I don't watch TV. I don't read the paper.The pressure I have is pressure I put on myself...The external pressure, fans, bloggers, this-that, I could give a shit."(video via @DNVR_Nuggets) https://t.co/FcGoNUQavO

Denver is still waiting to prepare for the playoffs as they don't know who their first-round opponent is yet. The Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans will face off later this week in the final game of the play-in tournament.

Is there pressure on the Denver Nuggets to win the NBA title this year?

Of all the teams in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets are facing the most pressure to win the NBA title. After years of seeing Nikola Jokic be a perennial MVP candidate, many want to see him get it done in the postseason.

Another reason why Denver is under pressure to perform is because they've kept the same core intact. Throughout the year, multiple Western Conference contenders have completely changed their rosters. Most notably, the Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers.

Michael Malone might not indulge about what the media and people around the league are saying about his team, but the pressure is there. Especially when it comes to him and his job security.

Malone has been head coach since 2015, and the team in below .500 in the playoffs in that span. If they aren't able to get it done this year, they might start considering a coaching change.

Going through teams like the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies won't be easy, but there's no denying that Denver has all the pieces to make a run at the NBA title.

Poll : 0 votes