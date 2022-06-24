"OG about to be the new Draymond, every other pick about to get this highly favorable comp", "Ben Mathurin's suit is my favorite thing about the draft so far" - Fans confident about Bennedict Mathurin being the pick of the draft after Indiana select him with no. 6

The Indiana Pacers arguably went with the best player available route in picking Bennedict Mathurin as the No. 6 pick of the NBA draft. Mathurin is a combo guard/forward who helped push the Arizona Wildcats to the Pac-12 title and the NCAA Sweet 16.

Indiana will have a rookie who is fiercely competitive, fearless and an all-energy catalyst that should make the Pacers better next season. Following the move, fans promptly went on social media to show how they felt about the decision. One tweeted:

“OG about to be the new Draymond, every other pick about to get this highly favorable comp.”

Another wrote:

“Ben Mathurin's suit is my favorite thing about the draft so far.”

Here are some of the best reactions:

All Good @juliocan2 @KateBDoll OG about to be the new Draymond, every other pick about to get this highly favorable comp.

Dan Devine @YourManDevine Ben Mathurin's suit is my favorite thing about the draft so far.

Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein Ben Mathurin has STAR potential.



And is going to play in Indiana --- a state that LOVES its basketball.



Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein Ben Mathurin has STAR potential.

And is going to play in Indiana --- a state that LOVES its basketball.

America!

edcooleyburner @AarongordonW @JonRothstein Best guard in the draft by far

Nick Yeoman @NYeoman



Nick Yeoman @NYeoman

Ben Mathurin is a DAWG! Insanely confident, borderline cocky has a hell of a stroke and I'm ready to see him in blue and gold. twitter.com/wojespn/status… Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Pacers are locked on Arizona's Ben Mathurin with No. 6, sources tel ESPN.

Aaron Torres @Aaron_Torres Oh, and I love Ben Mathurin at No. 6.



Think he has the chance to be the best player in this draft when it's all said and done.



Aaron Torres @Aaron_Torres Oh, and I love Ben Mathurin at No. 6.

Think he has the chance to be the best player in this draft when it's all said and done.

Guy is a stone cold KILLER https://t.co/Zm8tQ8eqav

Ryan Sanders of DraftKings Nation posted a report on what the league and fans can expect from the 20-year-old upcoming rookie:

“His shooting off the dribble is strong, as he shot 36.9% from three-point land in his sophomore year. While it looks like a backward step compared to the 41.8% he shot in his freshman year, the Wildcats asked a lot more of him as a sophomore than to just focus on perimeter shooting.”

The analysis further elaborated on what should make Indiana Pacers fans excited:

“He makes for some exciting basketball, creating plenty of chances with quick passes to cutting players in the paint or open shooters on the wing.”

Sanders added:

“Despite showing defensive lapses from time to time, he’s an incredibly dynamic player and has shown plenty of brilliant play as a defender, both on and off the ball.”

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Welcome to Indy, Bennedict Mathurin! 🏎



Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Welcome to Indy, Bennedict Mathurin! 🏎

The Pacers take the former Arizona Wildcat with the No. 6 pick https://t.co/7EFY32o3ta

The most exciting part of the Mathurin draft is the potential it could have with Tyrese Haliburton running the show. Indiana’s starting point guard was on a tear after his trade from the Sacramento Kings. Haliburton’s elite passing and reading of the game could only help Mathurin’s game blossom.

Sanders also carefully noted the things the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year has to work on:

“Despite showing some excellent defensive work, there’s still plenty of room for improvement in that area as he strives to find some consistency on the defensive side of the ball. He also tends to play a little too aggressively when frustrated, resulting in some foul trouble situations.”

How will head coach Rick Carlisle potentially utilize Bennedict Mathurin?

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle will have plenty of options how to use Bennedict Mathurin. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

Rick Carlisle has possibly more moves before the roster shakes itself out. Malcolm Brogdon, who primarily played point guard, slowly gave way to Haliburton as the season progressed. Brogdon is reportedly available for the right price, which will open the way for Haliburton to fully get the key to the offense.

With Haliburton running point, Bennedict Mathurin could be Chris Duarte’s ideal backup. The upcoming rookie could also spell the end for sharpshooter Buddy Hield should Carlisle play Haliburton, Duarte and Mathurin together.

AKRiley @AKRileyy5 Tyrese Haliburton throwing lobs to Ben Mathurin. Pacers basketball is going to be FUN https://t.co/DV79FSPBRf

In small stretches, Mathurin could even see some time at the power forward spot either as the starter or the backup to TJ Warren or Oshae Brissett.

How the Pacers front office will move on with the roster will largely dictate how Bennedict Mathurin will make his name in the NBA.

