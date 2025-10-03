"Fans get in their feelings" - Jonathan Kuminga takes a dig at online detractors for being uninformed

  • home icon
By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 03, 2025 12:54 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
The Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga went through a tense summer, as contract extension talks dragged on without a resolution. During that stretch, critics went after Kuminga, questioning his loyalty to the team.

A day after he signed a two-year, $48.5 million extension, Kuminga clapper back at critics.

“I feel like a lot of the fans get in their feelings so much,” Kuminga said. “And it’s mostly not the ones that are actually at the game. It’s the one that is on Twitter, on TikTok, on social media.”
JK also took a moment to recognize and appreciate the love received from loyal Warriors fans.

“The ones that actually come here every other day and support us, they are the real MVPs,” Kuminga added.
“But the ones that are home every day just don’t know what’s going on; they don’t even read what’s happening and just go out there and say whatever.”
Talks between Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors began soon after the team’s elimination in the second round of the 2025 playoffs. Kunibga's camp reportedly viewed him as a $30 million per year player, while the Warriors were unwilling to go that high.

The team reportedly made three offers, including one that would have paid him a maximum of $25 million annually over three years.

Jonathan Kuminga reveals championship goals

With the contract drama now behind him, Jonathan Kuminga is fully focused on the job in front of him.

He has made it clear that he is holding himself to a high standard by seeing himself as a player who can make a real difference in the Warriors’ championship push.

“Me betting on myself is helping us win a championship. That’s our goal and how we’re all looking at it,” Kuminga explained.

To reach that goal, he'swilling to put the team first and accept whatever role coach Steve Kerr assigns him.

“Find a way to impact—if it’s defense, guarding our best player, or scoring. That’s what I’m looking forward to,” Kuminga said.

Last season, Kuminga’s production dipped slightly as he bounced between starting and coming off the bench. He finished the year averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Looking ahead, with Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Al Horford in the lineup, Jonathan Kuminga is expected to play the sixth-man role off the bench.

However, he could still break into the starting five if Kerr turns to a small-ball approach by shifting Green to center and opening up a forward spot for Kuminga.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

