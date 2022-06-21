"This was the team complaining about Boston and cursing", "And they wonder why everyone hates this franchise" - Fans go after Draymond Green for his double standards following his "F**k everybody else" comments at Dubs victory parade

The Golden State Warriors' celebrations have demanded the attention of everyone in the NBA world. Draymond Green, in particular, drew more attention from NBA fans for some choice words during his speech.
The Warriors grabbed their fourth NBA title in the last eight years after beating the Boston Celtics in six games. Having established themselves as a dynasty after a rather difficult period, the title has a lot more meaning to them.
Emotions ran high as the trophy returned to the Bay Area. With the hype of the win still coursing through his veins, Draymond Green had some colorful words for the doubters:
"I just want to say, thank you all. And as always, f**k everybody else. I love y'all."
While fans of the Golden State Warriors had a rather ecstatic reaction to Green's choice of words, other fans had a more mixed opinion. Taking a look at the hilarious reactions from fans, here are some of the best from Twitter:
Draymond Green's antics during the Finals have garnered enough attention. However, this aspect of the Warriors forward has remained characteristic of him as an individual.
Known for his competitive nature and his straightforward, unfiltered approach, Green has won the hearts of Warriors fans several times over.
Although this Finals run may not have been his personal best, he remains an invaluable element in their success. With a fourth ring in hand, there's little anybody can say to dispute his status as champion.
Draymond Green's value to the Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green probably had the worst playoff showcase of his entire career in the Finals. Scoring a total of 37 points in six games, several believed it was the worst display by someone who would be a future Hall of Famer.
While Green's contributions rarely reflect favorably in the statistical department, the eye test for the game was still poor. Succumbing to the pressure laid on by Celtics fans, the 32-year old looked dazed on the basketball floor.
However, as mentioned earlier, it is hard to dispute his status as champion. Showing tremendous resilience, Green regained some of his mojo as the series entered its second act.
Showing his trademark defensive hustle and offensive co-ordination, the Warriors forward aided Golden State to a win from the shadows.
While Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins were undoubtedly the two best players on the floor, Green created avenues for them to succeed. Doing the dirty work, setting hard screens and grabbing rebounds, Draymond embraced the role he had always been known for.
Winning the title in Boston with his best Finals performance in Game 6, Green overcame a lot of internal struggles to come out on top. In this regard, his response to the doubters seems justified.