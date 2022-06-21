"This was the team complaining about Boston and cursing", "And they wonder why everyone hates this franchise" - Fans go after Draymond Green for his double standards following his "F**k everybody else" comments at Dubs victory parade

The Golden State Warriors' celebrations have demanded the attention of everyone in the NBA world. Draymond Green, in particular, drew more attention from NBA fans for some choice words during his speech.

The Warriors grabbed their fourth NBA title in the last eight years after beating the Boston Celtics in six games. Having established themselves as a dynasty after a rather difficult period, the title has a lot more meaning to them.

Emotions ran high as the trophy returned to the Bay Area. With the hype of the win still coursing through his veins, Draymond Green had some colorful words for the doubters:

"I just want to say, thank you all. And as always, f**k everybody else. I love y'all."

Draymond letting us all know what it is "And as always, f--k everybody else"Draymond letting us all know what it is "And as always, f--k everybody else" 💀Draymond letting us all know what it is https://t.co/62wH7apGcv

While fans of the Golden State Warriors had a rather ecstatic reaction to Green's choice of words, other fans had a more mixed opinion. Taking a look at the hilarious reactions from fans, here are some of the best from Twitter:

Babytatum @Babytatum00 @BleacherReport This was the team complaining about Boston and cursing. @BleacherReport This was the team complaining about Boston and cursing.

Celtics #1 Insider @TatumMVP2023 @BleacherReport draymomd the kid who did nothing on the class project but present the title slide and get an A @BleacherReport draymomd the kid who did nothing on the class project but present the title slide and get an A

you would think dudes with 4 rings wouldn’t be this obnoxious about it… @BleacherReport this how you know the last 2 rings aint feel real to them…you would think dudes with 4 rings wouldn’t be this obnoxious about it… @BleacherReport this how you know the last 2 rings aint feel real to them…you would think dudes with 4 rings wouldn’t be this obnoxious about it…

𝙍𝙤𝙘𝙘 💫 @RookieRocc @BleacherReport Draymond talking a lot for a guy who averages 5 points per game @BleacherReport Draymond talking a lot for a guy who averages 5 points per game

Scottie Barnes Stan 🏀🏀🏀 @Dreamville103 @BleacherReport Bro if Lebron was talking like curry or draymond is. People were be calling him the most cocky ass mf. These guys get free reign to say whatever without any hate lol. Lebron is held to different standard. @BleacherReport Bro if Lebron was talking like curry or draymond is. People were be calling him the most cocky ass mf. These guys get free reign to say whatever without any hate lol. Lebron is held to different standard.

YKMSZ @YaKnowMySteez_ @BleacherReport Draymond acts like the warriors cant win with out him, dude is literally an average player just happens to play with one of the greatest shooters in nba history. @BleacherReport Draymond acts like the warriors cant win with out him, dude is literally an average player just happens to play with one of the greatest shooters in nba history.

Pilipinasmuse @pilipinasmuse @BleacherReport @BR_NBA he talks so much for a role player @BleacherReport @BR_NBA he talks so much for a role player 💀

Draymond Green's antics during the Finals have garnered enough attention. However, this aspect of the Warriors forward has remained characteristic of him as an individual.

Known for his competitive nature and his straightforward, unfiltered approach, Green has won the hearts of Warriors fans several times over.

Although this Finals run may not have been his personal best, he remains an invaluable element in their success. With a fourth ring in hand, there's little anybody can say to dispute his status as champion.

Draymond Green's value to the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green and Steph Curry in conversation

Draymond Green probably had the worst playoff showcase of his entire career in the Finals. Scoring a total of 37 points in six games, several believed it was the worst display by someone who would be a future Hall of Famer.

While Green's contributions rarely reflect favorably in the statistical department, the eye test for the game was still poor. Succumbing to the pressure laid on by Celtics fans, the 32-year old looked dazed on the basketball floor.

However, as mentioned earlier, it is hard to dispute his status as champion. Showing tremendous resilience, Green regained some of his mojo as the series entered its second act.

Showing his trademark defensive hustle and offensive co-ordination, the Warriors forward aided Golden State to a win from the shadows.

While Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins were undoubtedly the two best players on the floor, Green created avenues for them to succeed. Doing the dirty work, setting hard screens and grabbing rebounds, Draymond embraced the role he had always been known for.

Winning the title in Boston with his best Finals performance in Game 6, Green overcame a lot of internal struggles to come out on top. In this regard, his response to the doubters seems justified.

NBA @NBA Draymond Green was a force on both ends of the floor in Game 6 claiming the win and his 4th Championship in the process!



@money23green: 12 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK Draymond Green was a force on both ends of the floor in Game 6 claiming the win and his 4th Championship in the process!@money23green: 12 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK https://t.co/wIgsCq6rGP

