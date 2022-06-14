"Jordan Poole seen a bad b**ch before he hit that", "Get baddies courtside for Jordan Poole", "Jordan Poole did that for Malika Andrews" - Fans with hilarious reactions for Poole's half-time buzzer beater in Game 5 of Finals, says he "thinks it's the Drew League"

Game 5 of the NBA Finals had several memorable moments. However, NBA fans couldn't contain themselves when reacting to Jordan Poole's incredible half-court buzzer-beater.

The Golden State Warriors came away with a tremendous 104-94 win in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics at home. While the performances of several players made this win possible, the fans in attendance were in for a show.

After fending off a ferocious third-quarter rally by the Celtics, the Warriors seized the lead back from Boston. However, the manner in which this happened had fans at the Chase Center jumping out of their seats.

NBA @NBA Jordan Poole with another long-distance buzzer-beater on ABC! Jordan Poole with another long-distance buzzer-beater on ABC! https://t.co/zkrcFE2uxC

Making the ridiculous half-court with less than a second left on the clock, Jordan Poole helped the Warriors go up by one at the end of the third.

StatMuse @statmuse Jordan Poole is shooting 100% on halfcourt heaves this series. Jordan Poole is shooting 100% on halfcourt heaves this series. https://t.co/pVHP0Lx6WJ

With the Warriors rising star displaying a penchant for making these deep shots, NBA fans had some hilarious reactions to the play. Noting his flair for playing in front of specific audiences, here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Deuce @DeuceThomas Jordan Poole hoop like it’s Students Vs Staff basketball game Jordan Poole hoop like it’s Students Vs Staff basketball game

juju 💰 @ihyjuju jordan poole seen a bad bitch before he hit that jordan poole seen a bad bitch before he hit that

Ahmed🇸🇴/Hire Me Already @big_business_ Jordan Poole did that for Malika Andrews Jordan Poole did that for Malika Andrews

K.C. @Not___KC Jordan Poole thinks this is the Drew League and not the NBA Finals lmao Jordan Poole thinks this is the Drew League and not the NBA Finals lmao

Antonin @antonin_org Jordan Poole doing Jordan Poole things. Jordan Poole doing Jordan Poole things.

Paulos @yosephpaulos Jordan Poole with baddies courtside Jordan Poole with baddies courtside https://t.co/FCg7NbYNG2

buckets @buckets How Jordan Poole looking at the Celtics How Jordan Poole looking at the Celtics https://t.co/KqgHiBv8K4

@DeuceThomas Jordan Poole when the senior girls walk into the gym @DeuceThomas Jordan Poole when the senior girls walk into the gymhttps://t.co/TPUszTCyWZ

James @jh__118 Jordan Poole. HIM University. Jordan Poole. HIM University.

Sorato @SoratoDAGOAT Jordan Poole when it’s time to shoot a half court shot: Jordan Poole when it’s time to shoot a half court shot: https://t.co/jD5JEg5sa7

sreekar @sreekyshooter everything Jordan Poole ever does is either chaotic good or chaotic bad and nothing in between everything Jordan Poole ever does is either chaotic good or chaotic bad and nothing in between

Alex 👋 #WelcomeBackDeebo @dbs408 Jordan Poole just barely got this shot off lmao Jordan Poole just barely got this shot off lmao https://t.co/FfbWdvojCs

Jordan Poole's miraculous shot was followed by hyped celebrations led by Poole himself. Making a name for himself as the closer at the end of the quarter, the young Warriors guard has emerged as a star for the future.

Unfortunately, Poole hasn't been the most noteworthy performer for the Dubs in the Finals. But the guard has shown a lot of potential to develop in the future.

Jordan Poole's underwhelming performance in the NBA Finals

Jordan Poole drives past Jayson Tatum

While the hype surrounding Jordan Poole has been defended and validated for the most part, the NBA Finals haven't seen the same performances.

Coming off the bench, Poole hasn't had the same success he enjoyed in the regular-season. While this could be due to fewer minutes, the situation has seemed to get away from him on several occasions

While the Golden State Warriors benefit from his offensive exploits, the Dubs equally suffer defensively when he's on the floor. Additionally, Poole's lack of maturity as a star caliber player has resulted in issues with the flow of the game.

The 22-year old has a tendency to over-dribble and make errant passes, which can be detrimental to the Warriors' offense. However, this does not demean the gunslinger's ability to get hot.

Golden State often find themselves in a better position to win when Poole scores over 10 points. With a solid 14 points in 14 minutes in Game 5, the Dubs enjoyed a huge win in one of the biggest games of the season.

Overall, although Poole doesn't look ready just yet, all the pieces are in place. With a bright future ahead for the starlet, the Warriors will look forward to his contributions in Game 6 as well.

