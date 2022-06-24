"If this was an attempt to shed salary for a POTENTIAL Brunson run… My god… Hand me the rope", "Knicks saw the Nets looking like the biggest f**k ups in the city today and said not on my watch" - Fans obliterate New York Knicks for making poor decisions in the draft

The New York Knicks' decisions during this year's NBA draft were anything but popular. Fumbling the picks and making more mistakes on draft night, NBA fans have been ruthless in reacting to the Knicks’ decision-making.

The Knicks haven't been the most efficient or effective organization in recent history. While there was a lot of potential with this year's draft, Knicks fans were in for more misery as the franchise fumbled the bag yet again.

In response to New York's execution on draft night, here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter:

Christopher🦋 @Chrisb_0112 when i’m in a biggest dumbass competition and my opponents are the brooklyn nets and new york knicks when i’m in a biggest dumbass competition and my opponents are the brooklyn nets and new york knicks https://t.co/buhNE1klwt

Ryan Mead @OhRyanMead The Knicks make me feel really good about the New York Rangers The Knicks make me feel really good about the New York Rangers

Knicks Memes @KnicksMemes POV you are a New York Knicks fan POV you are a New York Knicks fan https://t.co/HZZGn4dGJM

Joey Hayden @_joeyhayden If the New York Knicks have taught us anything in the last two decades, it's that no one should ever willingly sign with the New York Knicks ... especially in free agency. If the New York Knicks have taught us anything in the last two decades, it's that no one should ever willingly sign with the New York Knicks ... especially in free agency.

sam 🫥 @fbl_sam Pathetic move by the Knicks if this was an attempt to shed salary for a POTENTIAL Brunson run…. My god…hand me the rope Pathetic move by the Knicks if this was an attempt to shed salary for a POTENTIAL Brunson run…. My god…hand me the rope

Shwibby @Shwibby1 @nyknicks Leon rose just traded pick 11 for cap space let's go!!!! @nyknicks Leon rose just traded pick 11 for cap space let's go!!!! https://t.co/gUdIriDqST

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport "So the Knicks don't have anyone."



Two Knicks fans trying to figure out what just happened is comedy 🤣 "So the Knicks don't have anyone."Two Knicks fans trying to figure out what just happened is comedy 🤣 https://t.co/5R9BBkNCuZ

TeamVenom @TeamVenom73 I’m officially done with the @nyknicks …looking to root for a different team this season. I’m officially done with the @nyknicks…looking to root for a different team this season.

Jarrick Ingle @IngleJarrick outside of criminal activity, the New York Knicks are the most embarrassing franchise in the history of American professional sports and I dare you to disagree outside of criminal activity, the New York Knicks are the most embarrassing franchise in the history of American professional sports and I dare you to disagree

Amy Dash @AmyDashTV 🏻 Going to bed. Cant deal w/ @nyknicks . Have to sleep off the outrage. Going to bed. Cant deal w/ @nyknicks . Have to sleep off the outrage. ✌🏻

ムース 🪐 @MVPJaylen7 The New York Knicks leaving the NBA Draft tn: The New York Knicks leaving the NBA Draft tn: https://t.co/y1QjDh9WLC

After drafting Ousmane Dieng at No. 11, the Knicks traded his draft rights to the OKC Thunder for future first-round picks. While this may not sound like the worst move, things only went downhill for New York.

The New York Knicks acquired Jalen Duren via a trade with the Charlotte Hornets, but traded Duren to the Detroit Pistons along with Kemba Walker.

Coming off a miserable season, the Knicks had hoped to improve things in the draft this year. However, with more errors along the way, New York finds itself back at square one.

KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse The New York Knicks have traded back in 3 consecutive NBA Drafts The New York Knicks have traded back in 3 consecutive NBA Drafts

With several picks in hand, the Knicks could look to make trades right away. However, this is only speculation about potential moves.

What is the next step forward for the New York Knicks?

RJ Barrett in action for the New York Knicks.

After what is turning out to be a nightmare draft night, the New York Knicks have a lot of work to do. While trading Jalen Duren and Kemba Walker, fans were optimistic that the Knicks would receive Jaden Ivey. Unfortunately, this hasn't happened either.

However, several have speculated that the Kemba Walker move is a salary dump ahead of free agency.

New York has been closely linked to Dallas Mavericks combo guard Jalen Brunson. Brunson is due for a huge payday, and the Knicks have made attempts to pry the guard away from the Mavericks.

As reported by Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Knicks will also pursue the Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon should they fail to acquire Brunson. While this was heavily dependent upon the 11th pick in the draft, New York is desperately attempting to answer their point guard problem.

As things stand, the Knicks practically gave away all their first-round picks this year for future picks. Naturally, this hasn't been well received by fans.

Still featuring the talents of Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish, the Knicks have good pieces. Unfortunately, without a solid point guard to connect them, New York remains in basketball hell.

