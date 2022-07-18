"He coulda dropped 60 on your head for fun", "I could never get cooked like this that's embarrassing" - Fans don't hold back in reacting to Drew League player's comments on playing against LeBron James

LeBron James put on a show during his Drew League outing yesterday. However, NBA fans couldn't help but react to the comments made by his opponent during the game.
Playing in the LA-based league for the first time since 2011, the 37-year old brought a lot of excitement.
Teaming up with fellow NBA player and Chicago Bulls superstar DeMar DeRozan, the two dominated at their showcase against Black Pearl Elite.
The LA Lakers star put on an offensive clinic to remember during his outing. While LeBron and DeRozan dominated the game, their team, the MMV Cheaters, only won the game by a narrow margin of two-points.
LeBron put his moves on BPE player Dion Wright, who drew upon the tough task of guarding "The King". Seen in a frenzy as he tried to guard James, Wright responded to Bleacher Report's post and said:
"He dropped 40 I had 20 for every 2 points he had I had 1 . . . That’s really a once in a lifetime player we had no nba guys they had 2 and only loss by 2 points if bron doesn’t show up we win for sure."
Taking note of his statement after James' 42-point performance on him, fans had to give the player a bit of a reality check. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:
While some fans came in support of Wright's comments, the overall emotion remains that of mockery. Unfortunately for Wright, the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to brag about beating one of the greatest basketball players ever will remain a dream.
Although the Drew League isn't graced by professional NBA players in every team, the average player in the league is a cut above the rest. This creates a solid environment for NBA players to work on their craft against solid players while playing in a competitive atmosphere.
LeBron James dominates at the Drew League
Entering his 20th season in the NBA, LeBron James looked as spry as ever when he showcased his skills in the Drew League. Taking over the game effortlessly, the 37-year old recorded 42 points and 16 rebounds to lead his team to victory.
Although James shot poorly from beyond the arc, he recorded 18-36 from the field, which helped him establish scoring momentum. Adding to DeRozan's 30 points and 14 rebounds, the duo dominated against their opponents.
While watching and playing itself is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many, "The King" still caught flak for his failures down the stretch. James continues to be subject to criticism as his missed free-throws down the stretch drastically affected the game.
Fortunately, while not going full-throttle, James still managed to dominate comfortably. With his 20th campaign on the horizon, fans will hope that LeBron can maintain this form in the regular-season as well.