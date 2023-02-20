Fans can't hold it as Russell Westbrook to LA Clippers is confirmed by Woj: "John Wall lite", "Ex gets a job in the same building"

Russell Westbrook reportedly plans to sign with the LA Clippers after securing a buyout with the Utah Jazz. The nine-time NBA All-Star last played for the Clippers' cross-town rivals, the LA Lakers. Westbrook endured an ugly marriage with the Lakers.

The team's failure to make the playoffs in his first season with them and continued failures this year saw the majority of the blame pinned on his inability to adapt to playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers had a 56-74 record across Westbrook's 130 appearances in a Lakers jersey. NBA fans went into a frenzy after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed Russell Westbrook's plans to stay in LA with the Lakers' cross-town rivals. One fan wrote:

Exploring Russell Westbrook's fit with the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers were among the first teams linked to Russell Westbrook after his trade to the Utah Jazz. He was likely to secure a buyout as the Jazz are rebuilding and prefer to develop their younger players right now. Westbrook didn't fit their timeline, which made him a potential buyout candidate.

The Clippers have coveted a point guard all season long. Reggie Jackson and John Wall struggled to fill that role and eventually got traded. LA added sophomore guard Bones Hyland to their team at the deadline, but he is suited for a backup role.

Considering these factors, Russell Westbrook appears to be one of the better choices in the buyout market. The nine-time All-Star endured a tumultuous tenure with the LA Lakers, but the roster construction didn't suit his skill set.

That isn't the case with the LA Clippers. They have the shooting around Westbrook to thrive. Westbrook fits their need for a playmaking point guard. He also has the experience of playing alongside Paul George, so it would be easier for Russ to fit in with the Clippers.

However, there is a downside to this move. Westbrook hasn't been comfortable playing off the ball. Kawhi Leonard and George aren't ball-dominant players, but when they do handle the rock, Westbrook could struggle to make an impact.

The former MVP is a below-par shooter. He also struggled to convert shots on layup attempts this season with the Lakers. That made Russell Westbrook a liability at times in late-game situations, so the Clippers will have to use him wisely, especially in the clutch.

