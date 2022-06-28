"Clippers boutta get John Wall for the low to be more productive than $47M Russ", "John Wall's first dougie in L.A. boutta hit different" - Fans have hysterical reactions in store to the news of John Wall's plans to sign with the LA Clippers

John Wall could be considered hot property at the moment as he comes off the books for the Houston Rockets. However, NBA fans were shocked by the news of Wall's decision to sign with the LA Clippers.

Having played 40 games in the 2020-21 season, Wall has been a mystery ever since. Coming off injury and then sitting out due to personal reasons last season, the guard has been an unknown factor.

However, since opting into his $47 million player-option with the Rockets, Wall is on the way out of Houston after coming to a buyout agreement.

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Source: Rockets and John Wall have reached a buyout agreement, shaving $6.5 million off of his $47.4 million salary. Source: Rockets and John Wall have reached a buyout agreement, shaving $6.5 million off of his $47.4 million salary.

While several teams such as the LA Clippers and the Miami Heat showed interest in Wall, the former superstar already had a destination in mind. With plans to join Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in LA, the guard has generated a lot of buzz on social media.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn John Wall is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. John Wall is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN.

With fans celebrating Wall's move, here are some of the best reactions to the situation on Twitter:

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kawhi welcoming John Wall to LA Kawhi welcoming John Wall to LA https://t.co/J0czXktOXa

Overtime @overtime



- Kyrie staying with the Nets



- John Wall going to the Clippers



Lakers fans down bad today- Kyrie staying with the Nets- John Wall going to the Clippers Lakers fans down bad today 😭😭- Kyrie staying with the Nets - John Wall going to the Clippers https://t.co/SWJE1z5Ewa

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA I just wanna see John Wall hoop again. Glad we're going to get the chance to see how much he has left. I just wanna see John Wall hoop again. Glad we're going to get the chance to see how much he has left.

Ahmed🇸🇴/Depressed Lakers Fan @big_business_ Paying $40 million to force someone to not play for you anymore is nuts, John Wall won. Paying $40 million to force someone to not play for you anymore is nuts, John Wall won.

🦅 @KenHeLive Clippers bouta get John Wall for the low to be more productive than $47M Russ. I’m in hell. Clippers bouta get John Wall for the low to be more productive than $47M Russ. I’m in hell.

MegaZane5 @MegaZane5 John Wall should be in jail for this robbery to the NBA John Wall should be in jail for this robbery to the NBA😂😂 https://t.co/6912P47VtU

LA🏙 @ClipperTap !! JOHN WALL TO THE CLIPPERS!! JOHN WALL TO THE CLIPPERS🔥🔥!! https://t.co/Yp4ldsKrLv

WallWay‼️ @johnwall_s John Wall’s first dougie in L.A gonna hit different John Wall’s first dougie in L.A gonna hit different https://t.co/WMZO7fRcEQ

BasketballGod @Thirst22 John wall done got to go to DC Houston and now LA… he not slick. He going where the hoes at. John wall done got to go to DC Houston and now LA… he not slick. He going where the hoes at.

Michael Beard @AllMikedUp_ I’m rooting for John Wall so hard this year and can’t nobody tell me any different I’m rooting for John Wall so hard this year and can’t nobody tell me any different

Matt Modderno @MattModderno John Wall IS my timeline tonight John Wall IS my timeline tonight https://t.co/M58verxaSt

Set to join the LA Clippers, fans widely believe that John Wall will turn the franchise into a title contender. The notion stands firm even while considering that Wall hasn't played in over a season.

However, with one of the most explosive guards in the league returning, the Clippers will add an exciting element to their roster.

How does John Wall help the LA Clippers?

John Wall being guarded by Paul George

Prior to his injury, John Wall was considered one of the best point guards in the league. Although his three-point shooting wasn't top-tier in any manner, his athleticism and ability to pass were eye-catching traits.

Drew @PGSupremacy People today have forgotten how good John Wall is People today have forgotten how good John Wall is https://t.co/OcTRAvUlem

This makes him of great use to a team such as the Clippers. Considering that the side had Eric Bledsoe as their starting point guard last season, Wall appears to be a massive upgrade on paper.

Having played a large part of the season without a natural point guard and without their superstars, LA looked like a team in disarray. Although Reggie Jackson has been a bit of a breakout star for the side, his abilities as a playmaker are questionable.

In this regard, Wall ticks a lot of boxes for the Clippers. Although his shooting from beyond the arc isn't impressive, his slashing ability opens up avenues for a multitude of drive-and-kick plays.

While some fans believe that the star would be better suited to come off the bench, a player of Wall's caliber is rarely seen in such a position. Also, considering LA's lack of depth in the point guard slot, Wall is a shoo-in to start.

Having the 31-year-old on the roster also does wonders for the Clippers' star power. Served by the duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Wall only completes a potential superstar trio for the side.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited to see John Wall back in action? Yes No 0 votes so far