"Fans just get it" - Travis Scott shouts out supporters who returned Jaylen Brown's lost ring at championship parade

Jaylen Brown racked up the hardware in the Boston Celtics’ run to the 2024 NBA championship. He was named the Eastern Conference finals MVP after the Cs swept the Indiana Pacers. Brown added perhaps the most coveted individual award in the playoffs when he later bagged the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP.

“JB” brought his trophies during the Celtics’ championship parade. Unfortunately, he lost his “7UICE” ring, which is named after his sportswear brand, during the celebration in the streets of Boston. He later sent a message to the public on Instagram, saying he would reward whoever returned the special jewelry.

Roughly two weeks after the ring was lost, Jaylen Brown met with the persons who found and returned it. He gave them a signed ball, a jersey and courtside tickets for the Boston Celtics banner-raising home-opening night game.

Brown even went on X, formerly Twitter, to say this:

“Got it [ring] back thank you to Luke and Adi. I’ll see you courtside at the ring ceremony”

Travis Scott, a big Celtics fan, responded to Brown’s tweet:

“Another reason why Celtics my fav. Fans just get it.”

Travis Scott gave a shout-out to fans who returned Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's ring. [photo: Brown IG]

The fans may have returned the ring to Jaylen Brown because of the promise of a reward. However, they might have done the same thing without getting anything because they support the Celtics’ star shooting guard.

Brown was named by Boston Magazine as one of the 150 Most Influential Bostonians because of his work off the court. He is a big supporter of Boston University’s BRIDGE program, a platform that helps students get affordable college education. Some of the beneficiaries of that project rode in a bus to join the Celtics’ parade.

Celtics fans know that, and it was probably a big reason why the ring was returned.

Travis Scott attended Game 2 of the NBA Finals to cheer for Jaylen Brown and the Celtics

A long list of celebrities trooped to TD Garden for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics. Travis Scott is a known Houston Rockets fan, but he clearly has his heart beating for the Celtics as well.

The rapper and shoe designer sat courtside wearing an unreleased colorway of the Jordan Jumpman Jack sneakers. There was no mistaking who he was rooting for, as his shoes were draped in the unmistakable colors of the Celtics' green and black.

After Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Co. grabbed a 2-0 lead in the series, Travis Scott briefly met with a handful of the Celtics players.

