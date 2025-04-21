Fans left confused as Cade Cunningham goes full Ashton Hall by eating fruit mid shootaround

Fans were confused after Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham was seen taking a page out of Ashton Hall’s book by eating fruit in the middle of a shootaround. Hall recently went viral for his outlandish five-hour morning ritual. A video posted on social media shows Cade shooting a three-pointer, before turning to an employee who then fed him fruit.
Fans have been flooding the post’s comments to question Cunningham’s actions ever since the video went up:
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
“Ashton hall type shot,” one fan said.
“Cade? You got something to tell us!?” another fan said.
Others were confused by the employee who was standing courtside with a plate of fruit:
“is this a job position for the team? im confused genuinely,” one fan asked.
“This can’t be a real job position ????” said another fan.
“This HAS to be AI. Not real,” a fan opined.
Cade Cunningham and his Detroit Pistons took on the New York Knicks in their first postseason game this Saturday. The Pistons did well and held an eight-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the Knicks caught fire during the game's last minutes and outscored the Pistons 40-21 in the fourth quarter.
The Knicks won 123-112 to secure game one. The Pistons will now face the Knicks on Monday for game two. Cade Cunningham had a shaky night, recording 21 points on 8-21 shooting. He also recorded 12 assists and six rebounds.
Fourth quarter turnovers led to Cade Cunningham and Co.’s undoing against the Knicks
The Detroit Pistons committed 21 turnovers during Saturday’s game against the New York Knicks. Cunningham himself had six, three of which came in the fourth quarter. The Knicks took advantage of the turnovers, converting them into 25 points.
If Detroit had been more careful with the ball, they could’ve left Madison Square Garden with a 1-0 series lead, while also taking away New York’s home-court advantage. Instead, the team turned the ball over six times in the fourth quarter alone.
Cunningham and his Pistons will need a massive effort to claim game two for themselves. If the Knicks win another and take a 2-0 series lead, the Pistons will find themselves fighting an uphill battle. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of adjustments the team makes for Monday’s game.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for