"I’d be crying if I was Jaden Ivey too, f**k going to the pistons", "Leon Rose u sneaky bas**rd the f**k u cookin back there" - Fans livid after New York Knicks miss out on Jaden Ivey, as Purdue star gets picked No. 5 in draft by Detroit Pistons

Purdue star Jaden Ivey was selected with the No.5 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
Modified Jun 24, 2022 09:21 AM IST

The Detroit Pistons selected Purdue star Jaden Ivey with their No. 5 pick in the draft. Ivey is considered to be the best guard available from the current batch. The Pistons picked Cade Cunningham as the No. 1 pick last year. With Ivey added to their ranks, they now have one of the best young backcourts in the league that has tremendous upside.

Ivey was widely projected to be a top-four pick. However, with the Sacramento Kings selecting Keegan Murray, it opened the doors for the Pistons to select Ivey at No. 5 and potentially make the steal of this year's draft.

The New York Knicks, who had the No. 11 pick, were another team courting Ivey. Despite their best efforts, the Pistons didn't budge and decided to keep the former boilermaker. Knicks fans were livid after the Leon Rose-led front office failed to strike a deal to land the coveted prospect. He was expected to become a mainstay at the point guard position for New York.

Knicks fans expressed their frustration on Twitter, posting some rib-tickling reactions to the franchise missing out on Ivey.

One fan wrote:

""I’d be crying if I was Jaden Ivey too, f**k going to the pistons"

Another added:

"Leon Rose u sneaky bas**rd the f**k u cookin back there"

Here are all the reactions to Jaden Ivey's selection as the No. 5 pick:

I’d be crying if I was Jaden Ivey too, fuck going to the pistons
leon rose u sneaky bastard the fuck u cookin back there
Me every single fucking time bruh I hate my life as a Knicks fan twitter.com/JLEdwardsIII/s… https://t.co/l1UrBmJGPo
I told you, this is a coordinated nationwide effort to fuck with Knicks fans twitter.com/JLEdwardsIII/s…
The Pistons are going to be fucking nasty in the next few years twitter.com/jledwardsiii/s…
WE ALREADY WON THE FUCKING DRAFT. twitter.com/wojespn/status…
Pain… all I know is pain and suffering… #NewYorkForever twitter.com/wojespn/status… https://t.co/iwEubc9sk8
Pistons a huge winner. They should send the Kings a gift basket. twitter.com/wojespn/status…
@wojespn Picked after the Kings pick, gonna be a star
@wojespn Knicks fans: https://t.co/XhYlUnF5eN
@KnicksMemes @wojespn leon is such a pussy
My city did something right two years in a row twitter.com/bleacherreport…

Detroit Pistons could be on a roll following Jaden Ivey's acquisition

The Detroit Pistons rebuild looks solid at the moment. Jaden Ivey is a great fit next to Cade Cunningham. They should look to make the most of Ivey falling at five as it proved to be a massive steal. Several teams know how talented the Purdue guard is and tried to trade up, but the Pistons look determined to go ahead with the combination of Ivey and Cunningham, which is an enticing proposition.

They also landed No. 13 pick Jalen Duren via trade with the Hornets. The Pistons, also, have a talented frontcourt in Saddiq Bey and Isiah Stewart. Detroit is among the few teams with cap space, and they could be in the market to land a player like Deandre Ayton. Adding Ayton would elevate their chances of playing meaningful basketball next year. This could help them get back on the map.

@KingJosiah54 When Detroit takes the Bucks out the first round next season..👀 https://t.co/0JHZIfSKsh
"You see how badly he wants to go to the Garden!" Knicks fans live reaction to Spike Lee dapping up Jaden Ivey 👀🤣 https://t.co/lJJNQVwEjK
Spike Lee had to give Jaden Ivey his Knicks pitch one last time 😂(via @TSN_Sports)https://t.co/gCDdX40QHk
Fuck you Kings! Why would you draft Keegan Murray over Jaden Ivey
Jaden Ivey literally fell to the pistons.. don’t fuck this up
The Pistons are in a good position after several losing years in the record books. It looks like it was worth the wait, but it remains to be seen if they can build off this. They certainly look like one of the teams to watch out for. It will be interesting to see how they fare in the upcoming campaign.

