"I’d be crying if I was Jaden Ivey too, f**k going to the pistons", "Leon Rose u sneaky bas**rd the f**k u cookin back there" - Fans livid after New York Knicks miss out on Jaden Ivey, as Purdue star gets picked No. 5 in draft by Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons selected Purdue star Jaden Ivey with their No. 5 pick in the draft. Ivey is considered to be the best guard available from the current batch. The Pistons picked Cade Cunningham as the No. 1 pick last year. With Ivey added to their ranks, they now have one of the best young backcourts in the league that has tremendous upside.

Ivey was widely projected to be a top-four pick. However, with the Sacramento Kings selecting Keegan Murray, it opened the doors for the Pistons to select Ivey at No. 5 and potentially make the steal of this year's draft.

The New York Knicks, who had the No. 11 pick, were another team courting Ivey. Despite their best efforts, the Pistons didn't budge and decided to keep the former boilermaker. Knicks fans were livid after the Leon Rose-led front office failed to strike a deal to land the coveted prospect. He was expected to become a mainstay at the point guard position for New York.

Knicks fans expressed their frustration on Twitter, posting some rib-tickling reactions to the franchise missing out on Ivey.

One fan wrote:

""I’d be crying if I was Jaden Ivey too, f**k going to the pistons"

Another added:

"Leon Rose u sneaky bas**rd the f**k u cookin back there"

Here are all the reactions to Jaden Ivey's selection as the No. 5 pick:

Ryley @Rylehh I’d be crying if I was Jaden Ivey too, fuck going to the pistons I’d be crying if I was Jaden Ivey too, fuck going to the pistons

Beef☁️ @SeesonedBeef leon rose u sneaky bastard the fuck u cookin back there leon rose u sneaky bastard the fuck u cookin back there

KnicksTape SZN🩸 @DaCrimsonPrince James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII Sources: The Pistons are keeping Jaden Ivey despite several attempts from rival teams to acquire him. Sources: The Pistons are keeping Jaden Ivey despite several attempts from rival teams to acquire him. Me every single fucking time bruh I hate my life as a Knicks fan twitter.com/JLEdwardsIII/s… Me every single fucking time bruh I hate my life as a Knicks fan twitter.com/JLEdwardsIII/s… https://t.co/l1UrBmJGPo

Joseph Flynn @ChinaJoeFlynn James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII Sources: The Pistons are keeping Jaden Ivey despite several attempts from rival teams to acquire him. Sources: The Pistons are keeping Jaden Ivey despite several attempts from rival teams to acquire him. I told you, this is a coordinated nationwide effort to fuck with Knicks fans twitter.com/JLEdwardsIII/s… I told you, this is a coordinated nationwide effort to fuck with Knicks fans twitter.com/JLEdwardsIII/s…

Dante Turo @DanteOnDeck James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII Sources: The Pistons are keeping Jaden Ivey despite several attempts from rival teams to acquire him. Sources: The Pistons are keeping Jaden Ivey despite several attempts from rival teams to acquire him. The Pistons are going to be fucking nasty in the next few years twitter.com/jledwardsiii/s… The Pistons are going to be fucking nasty in the next few years twitter.com/jledwardsiii/s…

nick @nsitto2 Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Purdue's Jaden Ivey is landing at No. 5 for the Detroit Pistons, source tells ESPN. Purdue's Jaden Ivey is landing at No. 5 for the Detroit Pistons, source tells ESPN. WE ALREADY WON THE FUCKING DRAFT. twitter.com/wojespn/status… WE ALREADY WON THE FUCKING DRAFT. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

Zach Braziller @NYPost_Brazille Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Purdue's Jaden Ivey is landing at No. 5 for the Detroit Pistons, source tells ESPN. Purdue's Jaden Ivey is landing at No. 5 for the Detroit Pistons, source tells ESPN. Pistons a huge winner. They should send the Kings a gift basket. twitter.com/wojespn/status… Pistons a huge winner. They should send the Kings a gift basket. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

G-ROCK1021🎮👟 @G_ROCK1021 Bleacher Report @BleacherReport @brhoops



The Pistons select Jaden at No. 5 Jaden Ivey is teaming up with Cade Cunningham in the Motor CityThe Pistons select Jaden at No. 5 Jaden Ivey is teaming up with Cade Cunningham in the Motor City 🚗 @brhoopsThe Pistons select Jaden at No. 5 https://t.co/P6jZy4sv7g My city did something right two years in a row twitter.com/bleacherreport… My city did something right two years in a row twitter.com/bleacherreport…

Detroit Pistons could be on a roll following Jaden Ivey's acquisition

The Detroit Pistons rebuild looks solid at the moment. Jaden Ivey is a great fit next to Cade Cunningham. They should look to make the most of Ivey falling at five as it proved to be a massive steal. Several teams know how talented the Purdue guard is and tried to trade up, but the Pistons look determined to go ahead with the combination of Ivey and Cunningham, which is an enticing proposition.

They also landed No. 13 pick Jalen Duren via trade with the Hornets. The Pistons, also, have a talented frontcourt in Saddiq Bey and Isiah Stewart. Detroit is among the few teams with cap space, and they could be in the market to land a player like Deandre Ayton. Adding Ayton would elevate their chances of playing meaningful basketball next year. This could help them get back on the map.

Poncho612 @RealPoncho612 @KingJosiah54 When Detroit takes the Bucks out the first round next season.. @KingJosiah54 When Detroit takes the Bucks out the first round next season..👀 https://t.co/0JHZIfSKsh

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Knicks fans live reaction to Spike Lee dapping up Jaden Ivey 🤣 "You see how badly he wants to go to the Garden!"Knicks fans live reaction to Spike Lee dapping up Jaden Ivey "You see how badly he wants to go to the Garden!" Knicks fans live reaction to Spike Lee dapping up Jaden Ivey 👀🤣 https://t.co/lJJNQVwEjK

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via

Spike Lee had to give Jaden Ivey his Knicks pitch one last time(via @TSN_Sports Spike Lee had to give Jaden Ivey his Knicks pitch one last time 😂(via @TSN_Sports)https://t.co/gCDdX40QHk

Billy @billyhawj Fuck you Kings! Why would you draft Keegan Murray over Jaden Ivey Fuck you Kings! Why would you draft Keegan Murray over Jaden Ivey

Motorcityfightingkitties @PassMeAColdBurr Jaden Ivey literally fell to the pistons.. don’t fuck this up Jaden Ivey literally fell to the pistons.. don’t fuck this up

The Pistons are in a good position after several losing years in the record books. It looks like it was worth the wait, but it remains to be seen if they can build off this. They certainly look like one of the teams to watch out for. It will be interesting to see how they fare in the upcoming campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far