"I’d be crying if I was Jaden Ivey too, f**k going to the pistons", "Leon Rose u sneaky bas**rd the f**k u cookin back there" - Fans livid after New York Knicks miss out on Jaden Ivey, as Purdue star gets picked No. 5 in draft by Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons selected Purdue star Jaden Ivey with their No. 5 pick in the draft. Ivey is considered to be the best guard available from the current batch. The Pistons picked Cade Cunningham as the No. 1 pick last year. With Ivey added to their ranks, they now have one of the best young backcourts in the league that has tremendous upside.
Ivey was widely projected to be a top-four pick. However, with the Sacramento Kings selecting Keegan Murray, it opened the doors for the Pistons to select Ivey at No. 5 and potentially make the steal of this year's draft.
The New York Knicks, who had the No. 11 pick, were another team courting Ivey. Despite their best efforts, the Pistons didn't budge and decided to keep the former boilermaker. Knicks fans were livid after the Leon Rose-led front office failed to strike a deal to land the coveted prospect. He was expected to become a mainstay at the point guard position for New York.
Knicks fans expressed their frustration on Twitter, posting some rib-tickling reactions to the franchise missing out on Ivey.
One fan wrote:
""I’d be crying if I was Jaden Ivey too, f**k going to the pistons"
Another added:
"Leon Rose u sneaky bas**rd the f**k u cookin back there"
Here are all the reactions to Jaden Ivey's selection as the No. 5 pick:
Detroit Pistons could be on a roll following Jaden Ivey's acquisition
The Detroit Pistons rebuild looks solid at the moment. Jaden Ivey is a great fit next to Cade Cunningham. They should look to make the most of Ivey falling at five as it proved to be a massive steal. Several teams know how talented the Purdue guard is and tried to trade up, but the Pistons look determined to go ahead with the combination of Ivey and Cunningham, which is an enticing proposition.
They also landed No. 13 pick Jalen Duren via trade with the Hornets. The Pistons, also, have a talented frontcourt in Saddiq Bey and Isiah Stewart. Detroit is among the few teams with cap space, and they could be in the market to land a player like Deandre Ayton. Adding Ayton would elevate their chances of playing meaningful basketball next year. This could help them get back on the map.
The Pistons are in a good position after several losing years in the record books. It looks like it was worth the wait, but it remains to be seen if they can build off this. They certainly look like one of the teams to watch out for. It will be interesting to see how they fare in the upcoming campaign.