Fans have made a new meme of Jordan Poole and it is already going viral

Jordan Poole has become one of the most memeable players in the NBA today. He's notoriously known for becoming Michael Jordan-esque in games when he sees a couple of attractive ladies in attendance. Because of this, fans have created a plethora of memes about him becoming a basketball God when he sees any "baddies".

It appears that Jordan Poole put himself in another memeable moment as he was caught scrolling through his phone in a hilarious manner during the pre-game warmups ahead of a crucial Game 4 against the Lakers.

Some fans believe that the "baddies" are getting him pumped up. As funny as that sounds, other Golden State Warriors fans aren't thrilled about his antics.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Warriors fans are disappointed in Poole in this year's playoffs as he is yet to come up with an efficient performance. While he's had a couple of big games, one against the Sacramento Kings and one so far against the LA Lakers, Jordan has failed to keep his game consistent. Fans are now hoping that JP is scrolling through some game film on his phone.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors What's JP looking at on his phone?? What's JP looking at on his phone?? 😂 https://t.co/pUI8BwXcke

Jordan Poole's poor playoff performances

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game One

The Golden State Warriors offered Jordan Poole a four-year contract extension worth $128 million earlier this season. The reason behind this is due to the fact that he had been performing exceptionally for the team prior to the contract extension.

However, after extending his contract, Poole has been a disappointment for the Warriors, especially in this year's postseason.

During the first round against the Sacramento Kings, Jordan Poole only averaged 12.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.

The only efficient game he had was in Game 4 when he put up 22 points, four assists, two rebounds, and one steal.

Fast forward to the semi-finals against the LA Lakers, Poole hasn't shown any signs of improvement from the previous series. So far in three games, JP is only averaging 10.7 points, 5.0 assists, and 2.3 rebounds.

While he may have had a big Game 1 performance with 21 points and six assists, some believe that it was Poole's fault why the Warriors lost.

Jordan attempted a three-point shot to keep the game within reach in the final seconds of the 4th quarter in Game 1. Unfortunately, he badly missed the shot and received a lot of heat from fans.

Since then, Poole hasn't scored in double figures and has performed poorly in games 2 and 3. Hopefully, this serves as a wake-up call for him as their series against the Lakers continues.

Poll : 0 votes