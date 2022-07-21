"They’re not better they’re just more disciplined in bed", "Please only interview dudes who averaged more than 7 points" - Fans mercilessly roast Boston Celtics' Grant Williams on his recent comments 

The Boston Celtics put in a lot of work to make it to the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Although they lost the series 4-2, their run to the finals was incredible. Having defeated the likes of the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat, many had high expectations from the Boston Celtics.

However, their opponents were a Warriors side who already had the experience of playing on the biggest stage before.

One of the key pieces to the Celtics team was Grant Williams. His contributions off the bench were massive for them. The 23-year-old offered his take on the Finals during an interview on "The Long Shot" podcast. He said:

"I still will say confidently to this day, they weren't the better team. They were the more disciplined team."

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



Via



Grant Williams on facing the Warriors in the NBA Finals: "I still will say confidently to this day, they weren't the better team. They were the more disciplined team."Via @TheLongShotPod Grant Williams on facing the Warriors in the NBA Finals: "I still will say confidently to this day, they weren't the better team. They were the more disciplined team." Via @TheLongShotPod https://t.co/vmaiGhdaZA

The Warriors wrapped up the series in six games to clinch their fourth NBA championship in eight years.

Grant Williams' take on Dubs not being the better team did not sit well with many fans on Twitter. Some of them can be seen below:

𝙎𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩 @saintofsinn3rs @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod Bro just spent 1:21 explaining exactly why GS better @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod Bro just spent 1:21 explaining exactly why GS better

JORDANS BETTER @GETABUCCET @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod Nah ya wasn’t even supposed to beat the bucks without the injury to Middletown @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod Nah ya wasn’t even supposed to beat the bucks without the injury to Middletown

Juan Marcos, M.Div @heyjuan23 @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod The better team is the one that wins the championship. I’m tired of people making excuses for loosing. Take the L and try again next year. @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod The better team is the one that wins the championship. I’m tired of people making excuses for loosing. Take the L and try again next year.

WarriorsorNobody @complicated_leo @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod I also wanna add. The “ better team” doesn’t let a 21-0 run happen nor lose 3 straight but I’m done! @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod I also wanna add. The “ better team” doesn’t let a 21-0 run happen nor lose 3 straight but I’m done!

price21 @price21 @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod Players that average under 8pts a game should not be allowed to talk about star players. @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod Players that average under 8pts a game should not be allowed to talk about star players.

Reeks @Reeks24 @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod Bruh, they lost 3 games in a row! You just described who the better team was!! The Celtics had how many chances to figure it out? 🤦🏽‍♂️🤣 @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod Bruh, they lost 3 games in a row! You just described who the better team was!! The Celtics had how many chances to figure it out? 🤦🏽‍♂️🤣

blu4lifealfyCFC @blu4lifealfy @AGreatTimeOut @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod He is still in pain.. THE BIGGEST MISTAKE HE MADE WAS LISTENING TO MEDIA HYPE!!! he’ll be aight @AGreatTimeOut @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod He is still in pain.. THE BIGGEST MISTAKE HE MADE WAS LISTENING TO MEDIA HYPE!!! he’ll be aight 😎

KAYON All Caps @KAYON_Official @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod My guy said the warriors weren’t a better team then proceeded to describe an entire list of reasons why the warriors were a better team lol @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod My guy said the warriors weren’t a better team then proceeded to describe an entire list of reasons why the warriors were a better team lol

Harry Gewirtz @HarryGewirtz @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod Dude was more focused on play fighting with Draymond then trying help his team win but ok @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod Dude was more focused on play fighting with Draymond then trying help his team win but ok

GSWCurry💦🏀💍💍💍💍 @gsw_Cyransson @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod No but somehow they still beat you. Keep providing whiteboard material, my dude @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod No but somehow they still beat you. Keep providing whiteboard material, my dude 😂

🤩🤙 @DontGiveaSHIB @Ballislife



His girl: They’re not better they’re just more disciplined in bed @TheLongShotPod G Williams to his girl : who’s better me or them other guys you been with?’His girl: They’re not better they’re just more disciplined in bed @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod G Williams to his girl : who’s better me or them other guys you been with?’ His girl: They’re not better they’re just more disciplined in bed

Goose Collector @B__Rad_is_Rad @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod Elon Musk is not a better entrepreneur than me just more disciplined @Ballislife @TheLongShotPod Elon Musk is not a better entrepreneur than me just more disciplined

The majority of the reactions spoke about Grant Williams himself, explaining how the Golden State Warriors were the better team.

What went wrong for the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Boston Celtics had the best defensive record in the league going into the 2022 NBA Finals. It was bound to be tested against Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole.

The 17-time champions got off to a bad start as they let Curry take control in the very first quarter of the series. He went on to score 21 points in the first quarter.

Ime Udoka made adjustments to deal with him and most of his tactics worked. Although the Boston Celtics won Game 1, things were going to be tougher for them going forward.

Golden State Warriors @warriors "He's one of the greatest players this league has ever seen."



Stephen Curry's 2022 NBA Finals was absolutely spectacular. "He's one of the greatest players this league has ever seen."Stephen Curry's 2022 NBA Finals was absolutely spectacular. https://t.co/AA9OFeGnSq

Containing Steph Curry was a big problem, but another concern for the Celtics was Andrew Wiggins.

The former number one overall pick was getting it done on both ends of the floor. His ability to drain some tough jumpers and crash the boards made it difficult for the Eastern Conference champions.

NBA @NBA @22Wiggins played with force on both ends to capture his first NBA Championship!



Check out Andrew Wiggins' best plays on both sides of the ball from the 2022 @22Wiggins played with force on both ends to capture his first NBA Championship!Check out Andrew Wiggins' best plays on both sides of the ball from the 2022 #NBAFinals 🏆 @22Wiggins played with force on both ends to capture his first NBA Championship!Check out Andrew Wiggins' best plays on both sides of the ball from the 2022 #NBAFinals https://t.co/30vLE5jOiq

Amidst all the good work from the Dubs, the Celtics had their hopes on Jayson Tatum. He was their go-to guy throughout the playoff run, but the 24-year-old was a shadow of himself in the NBA Finals. He averaged 21.5 PPG on only 36.7% shooting from the field.

Another problem that hurt the young team facing the Dubs was conceding silly turnovers. In the six-game series, the Boston Celtics gave the ball away a total of 97 times, averaging 16.2 turnovers per game.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari holding up their new Boston Celtics jerseys for the first time: Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari holding up their new Boston Celtics jerseys for the first time: https://t.co/c435X6oOo6

The team made big acquisitions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari during free agency. Their aim will be to get back on the biggest stage and bring the championship to Boston. They have a side that is capable of making that happen.

However, the other teams are also getting a lot stronger. It will be interesting to see how the Boston Celtics prepare for the challenge that awaits them next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far