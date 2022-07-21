"They’re not better they’re just more disciplined in bed", "Please only interview dudes who averaged more than 7 points" - Fans mercilessly roast Boston Celtics' Grant Williams on his recent comments 

The Boston Celtics put in a lot of work to make it to the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Although they lost the series 4-2, their run to the finals was incredible. Having defeated the likes of the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat, many had high expectations from the Boston Celtics.
However, their opponents were a Warriors side who already had the experience of playing on the biggest stage before.
One of the key pieces to the Celtics team was Grant Williams. His contributions off the bench were massive for them. The 23-year-old offered his take on the Finals during an interview on "The Long Shot" podcast. He said:
"I still will say confidently to this day, they weren't the better team. They were the more disciplined team."
The Warriors wrapped up the series in six games to clinch their fourth NBA championship in eight years.
Grant Williams' take on Dubs not being the better team did not sit well with many fans on Twitter. Some of them can be seen below:
The majority of the reactions spoke about Grant Williams himself, explaining how the Golden State Warriors were the better team.
What went wrong for the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals?
The Boston Celtics had the best defensive record in the league going into the 2022 NBA Finals. It was bound to be tested against Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole.
The 17-time champions got off to a bad start as they let Curry take control in the very first quarter of the series. He went on to score 21 points in the first quarter.
Ime Udoka made adjustments to deal with him and most of his tactics worked. Although the Boston Celtics won Game 1, things were going to be tougher for them going forward.
Containing Steph Curry was a big problem, but another concern for the Celtics was Andrew Wiggins.
The former number one overall pick was getting it done on both ends of the floor. His ability to drain some tough jumpers and crash the boards made it difficult for the Eastern Conference champions.
Amidst all the good work from the Dubs, the Celtics had their hopes on Jayson Tatum. He was their go-to guy throughout the playoff run, but the 24-year-old was a shadow of himself in the NBA Finals. He averaged 21.5 PPG on only 36.7% shooting from the field.
Another problem that hurt the young team facing the Dubs was conceding silly turnovers. In the six-game series, the Boston Celtics gave the ball away a total of 97 times, averaging 16.2 turnovers per game.
The team made big acquisitions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari during free agency. Their aim will be to get back on the biggest stage and bring the championship to Boston. They have a side that is capable of making that happen.
However, the other teams are also getting a lot stronger. It will be interesting to see how the Boston Celtics prepare for the challenge that awaits them next season.