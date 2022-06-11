"Draymond Green getting cooked on Twitter BY HIS MOTHER is crazy", "Curry saving Draymond from all-time slander", "Draymond bout to talk his s**t on the podcast cuz of Steph’s greatness" - Fans mince no words trolling 4x All-Star after another terrible outing in Game 4 of finals

Although the Golden State Warriors came away with a major win in Game 4, NBA fans were relentless in reacting to Draymond Green's performance. Finding a way to slander the Warriors forward, the hilarity surrounding the situation didn't wane even in success.
Green is undoubtedly an integral member of the Golden State Warriors. Having won three titles and played a major role in each one, he is a bona fide champion.
However, this hasn't seemed like the case in the finals this year. Emerging as a liability on the floor, Draymond Green looked rattled in the two games in Boston.
Coming away with a win in Game 4, the Warriors forward will celebrate tying things up with his team. However, the venomous blows from fans will continue to burn Green after yet another miserable showing.
With extreme disdain for Green's horrible showcase, here are some of the best fan reactions on Twitter:
Draymond Green's historic failure was only overshadowed by a historic Steph Curry performance. But the Warriors still benefitted in the long run, regardless of the hugely contrasting individual showcases.
Although Green was a liability on both ends, he came up with two very important plays down the stretch. Making a key assist to Kevon Looney and grabbing a huge offensive rebound to secure possession, Green was of value.
Unfortunately, the overall negatives outweigh the measly positives in this series so far. With Green looking rattled playing in Boston, the Dubs will hope that the forward regains his mojo in the Bay Area.
Draymond Green's nightmare finals
While it has been mentioned that Draymond Green prioritizes contributing to intangibles, his failures in this year's finals have been glaring. Playing virtually no role on the offensive end, Green has struggled on the defensive end as well.
The Warriors forward typically plays an integral role in facilitating the offense. Setting timely screens and finding players on cuts, Green makes use of his high basketball IQ to run the game.
This hasn't been the case in the finals. Green has looked out of his depth in almost every game. In many cases, Draymond looks like a deer in the headlights with the ball in his hands.
Needless to say, this is unbecoming of a three-time champion. But the impact it has on the Warriors' morale is devastating.
Considering Green's reputation as a loudmouth, his attempts at confronting criticism have only heaped more pressure upon him. Coming up short in every way, his words have backfired almost every time.
Green's reputation has definitely taken a hit this series. With the additional aspect of his podcast activity, the forward hasn't done much to protect his image.
While the win in Game 4 diverted attention away from his poor display, questions continue to be raised about Draymond's value. With Game 5 seeing the series back in the Bay Area, Green will need a bounce-back performance to earn back some credibility.