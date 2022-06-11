"Draymond Green getting cooked on Twitter BY HIS MOTHER is crazy", "Curry saving Draymond from all-time slander", "Draymond bout to talk his s**t on the podcast cuz of Steph’s greatness" - Fans mince no words trolling 4x All-Star after another terrible outing in Game 4 of finals

Although the Golden State Warriors came away with a major win in Game 4, NBA fans were relentless in reacting to Draymond Green's performance. Finding a way to slander the Warriors forward, the hilarity surrounding the situation didn't wane even in success.

Green is undoubtedly an integral member of the Golden State Warriors. Having won three titles and played a major role in each one, he is a bona fide champion.

However, this hasn't seemed like the case in the finals this year. Emerging as a liability on the floor, Draymond Green looked rattled in the two games in Boston.

Coming away with a win in Game 4, the Warriors forward will celebrate tying things up with his team. However, the venomous blows from fans will continue to burn Green after yet another miserable showing.

With extreme disdain for Green's horrible showcase, here are some of the best fan reactions on Twitter:

Mary B @BabersGreen Please ppl stop asking me what’s wrong with Dray… I DONT KNOW! Maybe this is a CLONE! Lmbo WHERE IS THE Draymond that helped get us here!! Hmmmm I have never seen this either! Please ppl stop asking me what’s wrong with Dray… I DONT KNOW! Maybe this is a CLONE! Lmbo WHERE IS THE Draymond that helped get us here!! Hmmmm I have never seen this either!

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Draymond after winning Game 4 Draymond after winning Game 4 https://t.co/WXXuTmmYOl

Jasmine @JasmineLWatkins You could switch Deuce on Draymond Green at this point You could switch Deuce on Draymond Green at this point

Kofie @Kofie Draymond introing his podcast tonight Draymond introing his podcast tonight https://t.co/ubUTvtW4j2

Daman Rangoola @damanr Draymond talking about Kerr tonight on the pod Draymond talking about Kerr tonight on the pod https://t.co/G8ZV5Rd8HI

Guru @DrGuru_ If I load up YouTube tonight and see Draymond talking about some “like and subscribe” I’m smashing my computer. If I load up YouTube tonight and see Draymond talking about some “like and subscribe” I’m smashing my computer.

James Toscano @Jimmy_Toscano Draymond gonna use tonight’s chants as fuel and drop 6 points Draymond gonna use tonight’s chants as fuel and drop 6 points 😤

jose @KlayForTrey The fact that Draymond could stop Jokic but not Robert Williams is weird. The fact that Draymond could stop Jokic but not Robert Williams is weird.

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow Draymond Green getting cooked on Twitter BY HIS MOTHER is crazy Draymond Green getting cooked on Twitter BY HIS MOTHER is crazy https://t.co/F2lOEEG0Iz

Volume 2 @SoloDahDon Steph @stephxghost idc tatum been kinda ass this series lmfao idc tatum been kinda ass this series lmfao Draymond being a different kinda ass took attention away from Tatum being ass twitter.com/stephxghost/st… Draymond being a different kinda ass took attention away from Tatum being ass twitter.com/stephxghost/st…

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Curry saving Draymond from all-time slander Curry saving Draymond from all-time slander https://t.co/DkbthzycWN

Ahmed🇸🇴/Hire me already @big_business_ Draymond bout to talk his shit on the podcast cuz of Steph’s greatness when he was a two pack of ass getting sent to the bench. Draymond bout to talk his shit on the podcast cuz of Steph’s greatness when he was a two pack of ass getting sent to the bench.

air mag @mrreminiscent Ben Simmons watching Draymond Green avoid taking any jumpshots Ben Simmons watching Draymond Green avoid taking any jumpshots https://t.co/B3X52iY7to

Damonza Byrd @DamonzaByrd Steph might have single handedly saved Draymond Green’s podcast tonight… And I hate it. Steph might have single handedly saved Draymond Green’s podcast tonight… And I hate it.

Dubs💍 @dubsforever7 Anyone who ever said Steph was reliant on Draymond or he was the Warriors most important player is fuck1ng idiot. Anyone who ever said Steph was reliant on Draymond or he was the Warriors most important player is fuck1ng idiot.

Draymond Green's historic failure was only overshadowed by a historic Steph Curry performance. But the Warriors still benefitted in the long run, regardless of the hugely contrasting individual showcases.

Although Green was a liability on both ends, he came up with two very important plays down the stretch. Making a key assist to Kevon Looney and grabbing a huge offensive rebound to secure possession, Green was of value.

Unfortunately, the overall negatives outweigh the measly positives in this series so far. With Green looking rattled playing in Boston, the Dubs will hope that the forward regains his mojo in the Bay Area.

Draymond Green's nightmare finals

Draymond Green looks to make a pass.

While it has been mentioned that Draymond Green prioritizes contributing to intangibles, his failures in this year's finals have been glaring. Playing virtually no role on the offensive end, Green has struggled on the defensive end as well.

The Warriors forward typically plays an integral role in facilitating the offense. Setting timely screens and finding players on cuts, Green makes use of his high basketball IQ to run the game.

This hasn't been the case in the finals. Green has looked out of his depth in almost every game. In many cases, Draymond looks like a deer in the headlights with the ball in his hands.

Needless to say, this is unbecoming of a three-time champion. But the impact it has on the Warriors' morale is devastating.

Considering Green's reputation as a loudmouth, his attempts at confronting criticism have only heaped more pressure upon him. Coming up short in every way, his words have backfired almost every time.

StatMuse @statmuse Draymond Green in Game 4:



2 PTS

9 REB

8 AST

4 STL



Podcast coming??? Draymond Green in Game 4:2 PTS9 REB8 AST4 STLPodcast coming??? https://t.co/6I5WVav4nv

Green's reputation has definitely taken a hit this series. With the additional aspect of his podcast activity, the forward hasn't done much to protect his image.

While the win in Game 4 diverted attention away from his poor display, questions continue to be raised about Draymond's value. With Game 5 seeing the series back in the Bay Area, Green will need a bounce-back performance to earn back some credibility.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far