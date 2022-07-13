“I need to know what you’re drinking”, “Stick to figuring out the salary cap”, “Mf don’t even play D” - Fans mock NBA analyst as he picks Steph Curry ahead of LeBron James as the second-best player ever

Steph Curry and LeBron James are two of the top stars in the NBA and have both earned their place in NBA history. They are also interestingly linked by the fact they were born in the same hospital in Akron, Ohio.

Still, the idea of the Golden State Warriors star being ranked ahead of James is a "rare" take.

Over the past season, most people have debated where Curry ranks in terms of the top fifteen players of all time. LeBron, on the other hand, was adding to his reputation as an all-time top-three player.

ESPN's Bobby Marks decided to flip the script and move Steph Curry into the top three, ahead of LeBron and Kareem Abdul-Jabaar.

Fans laid into the NBA analyst for his take on Curry being ahead of LeBron James in terms of NBA players.

"I know the saying is 'What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas' but I need to know what you’re drinking"

"Stick to figuring out the salary cap"

"Curry is great don’t get me wrong but 2nd best. Never. Mf don’t even play D. Have to be able to play both sides of the ball at 1 pointe in yo career and he haven’t. [Top] 10 for sure i will even give him [top] 5. If you want to say top 2, never!!!"

While Steph Curry still received love from some fans, almost everyone felt that ranking him over LeBron James was too high. The take was so bad that one of his colleagues also got in on roasting Bobby Marks.

If Marks was drinking, that could explain why he thought he did. One fan thought that Marks may have had a controversial opinion because of his area of expertise.

Bobby Marks is ESPN's front office insider rather than a traditional analyst or former NBA player. While that does not mean he does not understand how talented players are, his expertise is in the salary cap and running a team.

One fan believed Marks made the remarks because of his history with LeBron James. Some fans also praised James in the Twitter feed.

While Marks received most of the criticism, Steph Curry caught the rest.

Bobby Marks started something interesting with his comments.

Calling Curry the second-best player of all-time is an opinion that few appear to share with Bobby Marks. It will be interesting to see how this take ages for the NBA analyst.

