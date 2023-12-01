Fans poke fun at Pistons coach Monty Williams after he goes from “No loss November to no win November” in 2 years

It has been a bad month for Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams. Following the Pistons' 118-112 loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday night, Williams has led a team that went winless in November. This is a stark change of fortune considering that two years ago he led the Phoenix Suns to an unbeaten November.

A certain Sreekar turned to X to express his reaction to the two-year turnaround for Monty Williams. Sreekar retweeted an old post from Devin Booker from 2021 and commented:

"Monty really went from No Loss November to No Win November in exactly 2 years."

Sreekar caught a quick reply which implied that injuries were a factor:

"No injuries November would slap."

The Detroit Pistons did play without veteran shooters Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Harris, as well as Monte Morris.

Influencer turned sports show host Rob Perez compiled all the captions the Detroit Pistons used for their final score graphics:

DET Sports tweeted a recap of the Pistons in 2023, saying that despite playing more games, they have fewer wins than the Detroit Lions with one full month left. They even called out the Pistons, saying:

"This is crazy. The Pistons need to fire the whole front office."

Others were quick to share their thoughts:

Monty Williams' Detroit Pistons achieve unwanted 'no win November'

Monty Williams and the Detroit Pistons had a chance in their last game to avoid a winless month. The Pistons rallied from 16 points down to tie their game against the Knicks 54-54 at halftime. The Pistons took an 87-85 lead after three quarters. However, the Knicks hit their rhythm in the fourth to seal the win and give the Pistons their worst month ever.

Adding to the woes, the Pistons now have a franchise-worst 16-game losing streak following a somehow promising 2-1 start to the season. However, for Cade Cunningham, who exploded for 31 points, the Detroit Pistons' better performance gave them something positive to look at ahead of a new month.

Cunningham told reporters after the game:

“We can definitely build off it. Yesterday’s [performance], you have no chance in this league playing like that. But today, that’s got to be our baseline.”

The Detroit Pistons begin December at home on Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Everyone associated with the franchise is hoping for a much better month and it will be interesting to see if they can turn this around.