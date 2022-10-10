Create

Fans post rib-tickling reactions as Andre Drummond goes 3-for-3 from deep - “Where was this s**t in Brooklyn? ni**a couldn't even make free throws”, “So he Rodman with a 3 ball”

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 10, 2022 10:02 AM EDT
Chicago Bulls veteran center and former All-Star Andre Drummond has improved his offensive game this offseason. Drummond made 3-3 shots from deep during the Bulls' 115-98 win over the Toronto Raptors in Sunday's (October 9th) preseason contest.

Andre Drummond is 3/3 from 3 tonight 👀 https://t.co/bTu7kJBq5z

Thus far, Drummond has been a traditional center, generally conducting business inside the paint on the offensive end of the floor. However, with several bigs expanding their skills, the former LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets big seems to have adapted to the evolution.

NBA fans were surprised to see Andre Drummond find the net from deep. Over the last few years, his stock has dropped massively. Seeing him make an impact as efficiently as he did gave fans much to talk about the Bulls' backup big's improvement. One fan wrote:

"Where was this s**t in Brooklyn? ni**a couldn't even make free throws"

Another added:

“So he Rodman with a 3 ball. League is finished"

Here are some more reactions:

@TheNBACentral So he Rodman with a 3 ball. League is finished
@TheNBACentral where was this shit in brooklyn??? nigga couldnt even make free throws https://t.co/UMHYMAmBnE
@TheNBACentral There’s no way Drummond adds a 3 ball before Ben Simmons lmao
@TheNBACentral https://t.co/w86U0l9J4C
@TheNBACentral @AndreDrummond https://t.co/EkwsV9kBeP
@TheNBACentral nawww it’s really over the rest of the league 😭😭🔥
@TheNBACentral Better than curry
@TheNBACentral Rest of the league rn https://t.co/WjMbRBUIYF
@TheNBACentral tried to tell y’all he’s the goat fr
@TheNBACentral Ben Simmons: https://t.co/1KS2ayNpZB
@TheNBACentral The form actually looks nice tho. He might be able to do this fr.
@TheNBACentral @OnBallSteph ive seen enough, chicago is a superteam
I’m crying bruh his shooting form is alright too twitter.com/thenbacentral/…
He missed all of his two point field goals which makes the fact he went 3/3 from three even funnier twitter.com/TheNBACentral/…
Ben Simmons has 72 hours to respond twitter.com/thenbacentral/…
He doin all this on the Bulls but when he was in Detroit we were having conversations about him possibly switching to shooting free throws like Rick Barry because of how abysmal he was at the line. Unreal twitter.com/thenbacentral/…
I SWEAR TO GOD IF ANDRE DRUMMOND GAINS RANGE IN AN NBA GAME BEFORE BAM ADEBAYO SO HELP ME LORD!!! twitter.com/TheNBACentral/…

A 3-ball could help Andre Drummond regain his status as one of the best bigs in the NBA

It wasn't long ago that Andre Drummond was considered one of the best bigs in the NBA. He has been a 2x All-Star and a 4x rebounding leader during his career. Drummond was one of the most coveted free agent targets after agreeing to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers in February 2021.

However, a disappointing stint with the then-defending champions, LA Lakers, saw Drummond lose his value in the market. Nevertheless, he has only played for contending teams since then, like the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Andre Drummond's stint with the 76ers didn't see him receive many opportunities with Joel Embiid as their starting center. He secured a starting role with the Nets. However, he was inconsistent during his time with the franchise.

Drummond signed a two-year $6.6 million deal with the Chicago Bulls this offseason. He may have a significant role to play as Nikola Vucevic's backup. Adding a 3-point shot to his arsenal would make him the perfect replacement for a stretch five like Vucevic.

It's still too early to predict whether Andre Drummond has mastered the skill. However, it can't be denied that his stroke looked decent. If he can carry this into the regular season, Drummond could be a coveted player in the market in the long run.

Edited by Chad Marriott
