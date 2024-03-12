Fans quick to namedrop Jimmy Butler as Celtics stopper after 17-time champs hit 50-win mark

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat trouncing the Boston Celtics during the Eastern Conference Finals hasn't been forgotten just yet. When the latter became the first team to record 50 wins this season and were asked who would be the ones to stop them, the reply from fans on social media was instant, as they pointed to Butler. The forward was instrumental in knocking the Celtics out of NBA Finals contention, and while the Miami side is placed eighth in the East, they are still contenders who cannot be ruled out of playoff contention.

The Celtics blew the Portland Trail Blazers 121-99 on Monday to get to the 50-win mark, and fans were quick to respond to a social media post that wondered who would stop Boston.

One of the fans name-dropped Butler.

"Jimmy Butler"

More responses poured in, with some Lakers and Nuggets fans trying to get their two cents in.

NBA fans believed Jimmy Butler was the one who would stop the Celtics' juggernaut

On the game front, Jayson Tatum (26 points) and Jaylen Brown (27 points) combined to rout the Blazers. Sam Hauser had a field day as he came off the bench to prop up 22 points. The Blazers were led by Deandre Ayton's 22 points, but it wasn't enough to get past Boston.

"I'm just different": Jimmy Butler gets candid when asked about "Playoff Jimmy" mode

The NBA world knows how Jimmy Butler ups the ante as playoff time nears. The famed "Playoff Jimmy" mode is a version of Butler that sees him be 3x more the dogged, relentless, and gritty forward with a clutch gene. When asked about it recently, the veteran said (via Sports Illustrated):

"I'm just different. I think this is when you're supposed to be playing your best basketball and you have to find a way to get your team to win these games when you're talking about the playoffs coming around. But even right now, you're getting everybody into their roles. You're getting in a rhythm. And with my music, I'm getting in my rhythm. Speaking for myself and everybody else in this locker room, we want to win. That's our focus."

At the time of writing, the Miami Heat are 35-29 and placed eighth in the East. With 18 games left in the season, the side will be looking to make a higher seed finish rather than take the same play-in route as the last time, which they did after pipping the Chicago Bulls. But if they were to meet the Celtics in the final, Jimmy Butler would be in the spotlight again.